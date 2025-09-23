DE30 pulls back from daily highs
European equity indices trade a touch higher on Wednesday DE30 tests support at 15,180 pts Hugo Boss jumps after Times rumours on...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
European equity indices trade a touch higher on Wednesday DE30 tests support at 15,180 pts Hugo Boss jumps after Times rumours on...
USDCAD brokke above a mid-term downward trendline yesterday in the afternoon. The pair continued to move higher until upward move was halted at the resistance...
European markets seen opening higher BoC may scale back bond purchases DOE oil inventories report at 3:30 pm BST European...
US indices finished yesterday's session lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.68%, Dow Jones declined 0.75%, Nasdaq slipped 0.92% and Russell 2000 plunged...
European bourses posted biggest one-day drop since January US stocks slip for second day Dollar rebounds after touching seven-week lows European...
After the weekend, we can observe significantly worse moods in the stock market. While yesterday's sell-off was small, today’s decline is getting...
Kansas City Southern (KSU.US) stock soared 17% after the Wall Street Journal reported that Canadian National Railway (CNI.US) plans to make a $30 billion...
Yesterday's session brought a slight decline in the DAX (DE30) index, but on Tuesday the sell-off is gaining strength. During today's session,...
Contrary to yesterday, today one can observe a pullback in the GBPUSD. The currency pair hit a key resistance zone at $ 1.40, where sellers appeared. Looking...
US stocks under pressure ahead of Big Tech earnings IBM (IBM.US) posted highest revenue growth since 2018 US indices launched today’s session...
Sugar prices continue their upward movement after a slight one-day sale-off. Nevertheless, a potential bearish engulfing pattern appeared yesterday. Today,...
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA.US), a multinational company specializing in the development of graphics processing units (graphics cards) and integrated circuit...
Oil Oil gains amid US dollar weakening Potential for fuel demand recovery in the United States Global mobility data remains key...
European markets trade lower DE30 drops below 100-hour moving average and continues sell-off BMW reported preliminary Q1 results Most...
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 pulled back from record highs yesterday. Russell 2000 (US2000) was a top laggard on Wall Street yesterday, dropping...
European markets seen opening higher GBPUSD dropped slightly after UK labour market data Netflix, Johnson & Johnson and Travelers...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.53%, Nasdaq moved almost 1% lower, Dow Jones dipped 0.36% and Russell 2000...
European equities near records Bitcoin sell-off US stocks pull back from record levels European indices finished today's session little...
US indices fell from record levels at the start of the week as the weakness in the technology sector weighed on the broader market. Companies with a strong...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock came under pressure today due to two primary factors. First is the death of two men in one of the company’s vehicles...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator