GameStop shares rise 8% after CEO resignation announcement
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged more than 8.0% after the video game retailer announced that Chief Executive Officer George Sherman will resign on July 31,...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Today's session is again highlighted by the weakness of the US dollar against the rest of the major currencies.. While 10-year yields are falling,...
US indexes slip from record highs Coca-Cola (KO.US) posted upbeat quarterly figures CPSC agency warns on safety of Peloton (PTON.US) treadmills US...
One may observe dollar weakness during today's session, with the British pound benefiting the most (supported by the vaccine situation in the country)....
US Treasury Department may reportedly accuse several financial institutions for money laundering using cryptocurrencies Power outage in China may...
First week of the US earnings season for Q1 2021 is already behind us and now investors are readying for the second week of marathon. Unlike in the previous...
European markets turn lower after higher opening DE30 turns negative on the day BMW wants 25% of its sales in China to be EVs by...
EURUSD has delivered a strong upward move at the beginning of Monday's European trading hours and has broken above the 1.20 handle for the first time...
Gold enjoyed a strong upward move last week but has run into a resistance at 38.2% retracement of the latest downward impulse on Friday. Precious metal...
European markets seen opening higher Earnings from Coca-Cola, IBM and United Airlines Tensions between Russia and Ukraine mount Stock...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 gained around 0.2%, Kospi moved 0.3% higher and indices from China...
European equities gain for 7th week Dow and S&P 500 hit another record highs Turkey bans crypto payments European indices ended their seventh...
Alcoa (AA.US) stock rose nearly 8.0% after the aluminum producer announced first-quarter results that topped analyst predictions. Alcoa reported a $0.79...
US Consumer Sentiment rises to 1-year high Inflation expectations jumped to 9-year high The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for...
Moods on the global markets improved this week after US retail sales data for March showed a massive pick-up in spending. German and US indices moved to...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment rose from 84.9 pts in March to 86.5. pts in April against expected 88.9 pts. Consumer Expectations...
Major US indices hit new records US Housing Starts Highest since 2006 Morgan Stanley (MS.US) stock rose slightly on upbeat earnings US...
Gold enjoyed a strong upward move yesterday as bond yields dropped. Gains on the gold market accelerated following release of the US CPI data on April...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will ban the use of crypto assets in payments from April 30 , according to the Official Gazette early...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches fresh all-time high Preliminary earnings reports from Daimler, HeidelbergCement and HelloFresh European...
