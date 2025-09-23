📈Coinbase IPO in XTB❗
Coinbase (COIN.US), one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, went public on Wall Street today. The company was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Coinbase (COIN.US), one of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, went public on Wall Street today. The company was founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) stock plunged more than 9.0% after the company reported mixed quarterly figures. During the Q4 period the retailer...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 5.890 million barrels in the week ended April 9th, following a 3.522 million decrease in the previous week...
Just before the start of the US session, the gold price fell sharply and broke below the support around the $ 1740.8. As can be seen in the chart below,...
US indices muted at the start of Q1 earnings season Goldman Sachs (GS.US) shares rose 2% on upbeat earnings report JetBlue Airways (JBLU.US)...
After the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill fell, sending the dollar lower, SILVER and GOLD rose following two sessions of decline. A weaker...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the price surged...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock rose nearly 2% in premarket after one of the largest US banks posted upbeat first-quarter earnings. Goldman earned $18.60 per...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 attempts to break back above 15,249 pts Covestro and SAP released preliminary Q1 earnings European...
Massive acceleration in the US CPI inflation showed by data release yesterday was not enough to dent stock investors' moods. Indices extended gains...
The New Zealand dollar is the best performing major currency today. Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to keep interest rates unchanged at today's...
European markets are expected to open higher JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo report Q1 earnings Speeches from Fed Chair Powell,...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.29%, Nasdaq added 1.05%, Dow Jones dropped 0.20% and Russell 2000 declined...
European stocks flat on mixed economic data Stronger than expected inflation rate for the US FDA pauses Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine European...
The news that the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) vaccine would be paused appeared to be beneficial for Moderna (MRNA.US) which shares gained more than...
After the US inflation data one could observe a strengthening of the dollar and about 20 pips decline of the EURUSD pair. However a moment later...
Another upside inflation surprise A surge in gasoline prices accounted for about half the gain The annual inflation rate in the US surged to...
Bond yields are clearly falling, despite inflation reading slightly above expectations, although at a very high level of 2.6% YoY. Of course, the Fed is...
AMD leads the gaming market and enters the business sector For a few years now, AMD has established itself as the leader in the microprocessor sector,...
US inflation rate above forecasts FDA recommends pausing JNJ (JNJ.US) vaccine distribution US indices launched today's session in mixed moods...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator