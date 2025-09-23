BREAKING: US inflation rate rises more than expected
Annual inflation rate in the US rose to 2.6 in March from 1.7% in the previous month and above market expectations of 2.5%. The rate remains above...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Annual inflation rate in the US rose to 2.6 in March from 1.7% in the previous month and above market expectations of 2.5%. The rate remains above...
Oil: Saudi Arabia intends to deliver crude oil almost as expected by APAC refiners in May This means a slow reversal of additional cuts from limited...
The US dollar is trading higher against most of the other major currencies in the early Tuesday afternoon. Investors are waiting for a key macro release...
Indices from Europe and US equity futures dipped shortly after 12:00 pm BST today, following a downbeat New York Times report on Johnson & Johnson...
European indices trade higher DAX tests upper limit of triangle pattern Volkswagen reach deal with IG Metall trade union European...
Release of the US CPI data for March at 1:30 pm BST is a key event of the day. Reading is expected to show headline price growth accelerating from 1.7%...
European markets seen opening higher US CPI data for March at 1:30 pm BST Number of Fed members set to speak in the afternoon European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. Dow Jones dropped 0.16%, Nasdaq declined 0.36% and Russell 2000 moved 0.43% lower. S&P 500...
European stocks close slightly below flat line US indices struggle for traction European indices finished today's session slightly lower...
Alibaba (BABA.US) – ADR rose more than 6% after Chinese anti-trust regulators fined the e-commerce giant with a $2.8 billion fine for abusing...
More than a third of the month is behind us. At the same time, it is the second quarter of 2021 amid the 3rd wave of the coronavirus. For some countries,...
Today's session started with a relative weakness of the US dollar (USD), however, the USD is trying to recover against fx major, and even GOLD is under...
One could observe the slowdown of the upward move on the gold market last week. Looking at the actual technical situation on the M30 interval, a potential...
Powell tells CBS America is going back to work Microsoft in talks to acquire Nuance Communications (NUAN.US) US indices launched today's...
Bitcoin finally breaks above $60k as Coinbase goes public The total cryptocurrency market capitalization surpassed $2 trillion Stellar was added...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week! As usual, the beginning of the earnings marathon is marked with reports from major US banks and other financial...
European stock markets trade mostly lower DE30 attempts to break above the trading range Deutsche Post boosted full-year forecast...
Industrial metals trade under pressure today - COPPER drops 1.4%, NICKEL declines 3% while ZINC is trading over 4% lower. The move comes after comments...
European stock markets seen opening lower US earnings season begins this week Stock markets in Europe are expected to launch new...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei drops 0.6%, S&P/ASX 200 trades 0.3% lower and indices from China decline....
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator