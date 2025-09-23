💥Economic Boom and Markets. LIVE 7:30 🔊
In this webinar we will discuss: How to look at great NFP, ISM reports Why US500 soared above 4100 Why USD declined despite solid numbers What’s...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US producer prices rise more than forecast China's producer prices highest since 2018 European stocks book 6th week of gains The final...
Harley-Davidson (HOG.US) shares jumped more than 4% after analysts from Northcoast upgraded the motorcycle manufacturer from Neutral to Buy with a price...
US earnings season for Q1 2021 begins next week and corporate reports tend to be important drivers for equities. Have vaccines and new stimulus checks...
US producer prices rise more than forecast China's producer prices highest Since 2018 Today, investors eagerly awaited US producer price...
PPI inflation above forecasts Dow Jones and S&P 500 hit new records Levi Strauss (LEVI.US) stock rose more than 5% on upbeat quarterly figures US...
Producer prices for final demand, s went up 1.0 % from 0.5% in the previous month. Year-on-year producer prices in the US rose 4.2 % from a year...
The inflation reading in China was very surprising. PPI producer inflation increased by 4.4% YoY against the expectation of 3.5% YoY. In the previous month,...
There is a saying that there are 2 major market forces: greed and fear. Margin Debt data illustrates this very well and it could be sending a major signal...
European markets struggle to find direction DE30 hovers near 15,200 pts mark TUI plans to rise €350-400 million via convertible...
Grains may enjoy elevated volatility at 5:00 pm BST today as the WASDE report will be released. Report is expected to show lower ending stocks for cotton,...
European stock markets expected to open flat Canadian labour market data at 1:30 pm BST WASDE report may provide volatility on grains...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 0.42%, Dow Jones gained 0.17%, Nasdaq moved 1.03% higher and Russell 2000 gained...
S&P 500 hits all-time high US jobless claims rose again last week Gold climbs to the highest since March 1 European indices finished today's...
Constellation Brands (STZ.US) stock fell more than 4% despite the fact that the maker of Corona beer posted upbeat fourth quarter figures thanks in part...
Corn and soybeans hit multi-year lows last April, among fears regarding lower demand for commodities during the pandemic. Since then, prices have increased...
US Jobless Claims disappoint again Over 18 million Americans is still receiving unemployment checks A total of 744,000 Americans filed for unemployment...
Gold has been gaining significantly since the end of March, which is related to the decline in US bond yields. The price has already rebounded by nearly...
Weak initial jobless claims report S&P 500 hits another all-time Box (BOX.US) announced strategic partnership with KKR US indices launched...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.744 million in the week ended April 3rd, compared to 0.719 million rise reported in...
