BREAKING: UK GDP estimates and industrial production higher than expected
UK GDP Estimate YoY: 1.4% (Forecast 0.9%, Previous 1.0%) UK GDP Estimate MoM: 0.5% (Forecast 0.1%, Previous -0.1%); 3M/3M estimate: 0.6% vs 0.4%...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Today's economic calendar features UK GDP data, European inflation readings, and US producer price figures. Markets will be watching these indicators...
Asian indices reversed the losses with China's markets leading gains as the CHN.cash rose 2.07%, Hong Kong's HK.cash climbed 1.77%, and Vietnam's...
US indices decline today, partially erasing yesterday's gains. Market volatility remains very high, and investors are still fearful of a recession....
House Republicans narrowly passed President Trump's budget blueprint with a 216-214 vote on Thursday, marking a significant win for his legislative...
White House officials told CNBC today that the total value of tariffs imposed on China has now increased to 145%. This figure includes: “Fentanyl-related”...
U.S. Steel shares plunged 7.9% after President Trump reiterated his opposition to the company's acquisition by Japan's Nippon Steel, despite earlier...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 57B (Forecast 55B, Previous 29B) NATGAS experienced slight drop after EIA data release. Source: xStation
Amazon (AMZN.US) CEO Andy Jassy emphasized the company's need to operate like the "world's largest startup" in his annual shareholder...
Shares of Capri Holdings (CPRI.US) are up nearly 5.5% pre-market open after Prada agreed to acquire Versace for $1.375 billion, the company’s enterprise...
CME Group (CME.US) and CBOE Global Markets (CBOE.US) are among the leading providers of financial instruments, primarily for institutional investors in...
US March CPI report: 2.4% YoY vs 2.5% exp. and 2.8% previously US CPI MoM: -0.1% vs 0.1% exp. and 0.2% previously Core CPI YoY: 2.8% vs 3% exp....
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data for April: Initial Jobless Claims: actual 223K vs forecast 223K; previous 219K; Continuing...
At 2:30 PM today, we’ll get the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March. Forecasts suggest that price momentum slowed last month in line with...
European stock market sentiment is weakening after an euphoric opening. Futures on the DAX (DE40) are down 3%, while the cash DAX is up 5.7%. Infineon,...
Gold has rebounded nearly 5.5% from Monday’s low. Although the GOLD futures contract bounced off the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level, the stabilization...
Oil Crude oil has seen a 20% pullback since the United States first announced retaliatory tariffs. WTI oil plunged below $60 per barrel, marking...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM.US) released its estimated monthly and quarterly results. The company reported a 42% year-over-year...
Volatility has been off the charts this week, driven by headline-grabbing events that have sent markets swinging from one extreme to the other. The 90-day...
Wall Street surged at the end of yesterday’s session after Donald Trump suspended most retaliatory tariffs for 90 days during negotiations....
