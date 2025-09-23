Stock of the week - Twitter (08.04.2021)
Twitter (TWTR.US) has been drawing less attention since Donald Trump was banned from the social media platform. Nevertheless, the company's business...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Twitter (TWTR.US) has been drawing less attention since Donald Trump was banned from the social media platform. Nevertheless, the company's business...
Minutes from the ECB March meeting have just been released. Below we present key takeaways: Policymakers noticed that rise in bond yields occurred...
European stock markets trade higher DE30 pulls back from daily highs BMW with 33.5% increase in Q1 2021 sales European markets...
Russell 2000 (US2000) was a top laggard among major US indices yesterday. Small-cap index dropped 1.60% while other Wall Street benchmarks finished little...
European stock markets expected to open higher ECB to release minutes from latest meeting Powell to take part in panel discussion...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.15%, Dow Jones added 0.05%, Nasdaq finished 0.07% lower, a Russell 2000 dropped...
Europe's drug regulator found a possible link between AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine and rare blood clotting issues Fed maintains dovish stance US...
FOMC minutes do not bring much volatility. Looking at the details of the talks, words such as "hike", "tapering" or "normalization"...
Today's Minutes release from the last Fed meeting shouldn't be a surprise. The Fed made it clear that there is no need to worry about inflation,...
BlackBerry Limited (BB.US) announced that Volvo Group, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, buses and construction equipment,...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.52 million barrels in the week ended April 2nd, following an 0.876 million decrease in the previous week...
US stocks struggle for direction ahead of Fed minutes TUS economy recorded its highest trade deficit in history Beyond Meat (BYND.US) opens first...
SILVER Let’s start today’s analysis with the silver market. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the ongoing upward correction has...
Recent NFP report showed the US economy added the most jobs since August 2020 and the unemployment rate fell to 6% therefore investors continue to expect...
European markets trade mixed ahead of FOMC minutes DE30 drops below short-term trendline Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Q1 sales jumped...
Shares of Electricite de France (EDF.FR), the French utility company, trade 7% higher today after surging as much as 10% at one point. Move was triggered...
FOMC Minutes release is the main event of the day. Document will be published in the evening at 7:00 pm BST. Investors will look for hints on whether discussion...
European markets seen opening flat or slightly higher FOMC minutes to be released in the evening Biden will speak on infrastructure...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.10%, Dow Jones slipped 0.29%, Nasdaq finished 0.05% lower and Russell 2000...
IMF boosts global growth forecast Dax reached new record high Some Democrat senators oppose corporate tax hike European indices finished today's...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator