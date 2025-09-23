Oil price rises, but reacts negatively to new forecasts
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Crude oil is gaining about 2% today, although at one point it jumped almost 3%. EIA today released positive data regarding oil demand: 2021 world...
Paychex (PAYX.US) stock plunged more than 5%, despite the company reporting fiscal third-quarter profit that topped expectations. The human resources services...
BP (BP.US) ADR rose more than 3% today after the oil giant announced Tuesday that will most likely reach its $35 billion debt-reduction target in...
Some Democrat senators do not support raising corporate tax rate to 28% IMF revises up global GDP forecast Illumina (ILMN.US) stock rose 10% on...
Wall Street indices record a slight retraction at the beginning of the session, amid very good session in Europe. US indices behave very similar to their...
Oil: OPEC + has agreed a plan to increase production for the next 3 months Starting from May, production will be cut to approx. 6.5 mbd, then 6.2...
British pound has made some noticeable gains yesterday after Boris Johnson outlined next steps of the way out of lockdown. However, the move is being erased...
European stocks trade higher after Easter DE30 reaches fresh all time high near 15,340 pts Alphabet to switch to SAP's financial...
USDCHF rallied around 8% at the beginning of 2021. However, upward move was halted at the end of March, when the pair reached an important resistance zone...
European markets seen opening higher after Easter break Some Democrat senators do not support increasing corporate tax rate to 28% API...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 added 1.44%, Dow Jones gained 1.13%, Nasdaq jumped 1.67% and Russell 2000 closed...
Yellen to reportedly call for global minimum corporate-tax rate US30 hits all-time high GameStop (GME.US) stock under pressure after stock offering...
Today's session can be relatively smooth due to the lack of volatility. Markets in Europe, China and Australia will be closed on Monday for holidays....
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock jumped more than 7% in the US pre-market session after the electric carmaker posted record deliveries as high demand for its vehicles...
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization reached nearly $2 trillion Bitcoin's three-month realized volatility has fallen to 86% Ethereum...
The British pound rose sharply following comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson boosted hopes for an economic recovery. PM announced that everyone...
Oil price fell slightly in early Monday trade following gains of more than 3% last Thursday, after OPEC+ reached a deal to gradually ease production cuts...
• US ISM Services PMI • European markets closed for holiday • Boris Johnson...
• Positive moods prevail in the Asian markets today. Nikkei rose 0.8%, Kospi added 0.10%. Markets in Europe, China, and Australia...
Good Friday means that most markets are closed. However, for part of today's session, contracts for US stock indexes were traded and showed a positive...
