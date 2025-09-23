MACRO: US added 916,000 jobs in March, most since August
Today's US Non-Farm Payroll report showed that economy added 916K jobs in March, the most since August 2020, following an upwardly revised 468K in...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Upbeat moods dominated at the end of this week as Biden unveiled a massive infrastructure spending plan. Minutes releases from Fed and ECB will be the...
Although the US stock markets are closed today, we saw further increases in the futures market. The contract for the Dow Jones - US 30 index reached fresh...
US equity markets surged higher in Q1 2021, despite high levels of volatility amid rising bond yields and the implosion of Archegos Capital Management....
The US economy unexpectedly added 916k jobs in March, compared to 379k increase in February and well above market expectations of 630k. It is the highest...
Trading on the global financial markets is a bit muted today as Good Friday holiday is being observed in most European countries and the United States....
Cash sessions in Europe and the United States will not be held today as Good Friday holiday is observed on both sides of the Atlantic. Trading on the US...
US futures trade higher, European stock markets shut for holiday US economy seen adding 630k jobs in March US futures are trading...
US indices finished yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 1.18% and closed above 4,000 pts for the first time in history. Nasdaq gained...
Dax hits new record high S&P 500 tops 4,000 US Manufacturing surges most since 1983 European indices finished today's session higher...
The US500 breaks above the 4,000 pts level and thus reaches another milestone. This is probably related to the start of the new quarter, strong ISM Manufacturing...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI surged to 64.7 in March from 60.8 in the previous month, beating analysts' expectations of 61.3. It is the highest reading...
Micron (MU.US) stock surged more than 6% after the company posted upbeat quarterly figures. The chip maker forecast earned 98 cents per share, while analysts...
The latest news from the OPEC + meeting says that an agreement has been reached on a moderate increase in production over the next 3 months. Interestingly,...
OPEC + members are debating today about the level of oil production next month. Let us recall that in April, Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary production...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in March rose to 64.7 from 60.8 in the previous month. Today’s reading came in ...
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan S&P 500 above 4000 pts Weekly jobless claims higher than expected CarMax (KMX.US) stock fell 3.5...
Market expectations point to a very strong NFP report for March 9.5 million jobs are still lacking compared to the pre-pandemic situation Vaccinations...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.719 million in the week ended March 27th, compared to 0.684 million rise reported in the...
Issues related to Archegos Capital, US investment fund, have made markets nervous at the end of the previous week and at the beginning of this week. While...
