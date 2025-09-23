DE30: Can the rally be extended for a sixth day?
The DE30 is unable to hold the gains seen in intraday trading today. D1 The DE30 is taking a breather (potential hammer candle) after a five-day...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Stock markets in Europe trade higher DE30 broke above 15,100 pts for the first time Henkel expects organic sales growth of around...
AUDUSD has launched today's trading with a strong downward move and the pair has dropped to the lowest levels of 2021. While a slight pick-up can be...
Oil is trading higher today with Brent breaking back above $63 handle and WTI recovering above the $60 mark. Crude is in the spotlight today as OPEC+ group...
European markets expected to open higher Oil gains ahead OPEC+ meeting Manufacturing ISM and PMI revisions, jobless claims Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.36%, Nasdaq added 1.54% and Russell 2000 moved 1.13% higher. Dow Jones dropped...
Eurozone inflation rate at over 1-year high S&P 500 reached new record high President Biden unveils infrastructure plan Private payrolls...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock jumped more than 4% after New York authorities passed a bill to approve the recreational use of marijuana by adults. Gov. Andrew...
Private payrolls rose by 517,000 in March, the fastest pace since September 2020, according to ADP Chicago Business Barometer strongest since July...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.88 million barrels in the week ended March 26th, following an 1.912 million increase in the previous...
While in Europe today we can see mixed or even slightly worse moods, the session overseas starts with gains. At the start of the US session, the main US...
President Biden unveils infrastructure plan ADP report below expectations BlackBerry (BB.US) stock plunged 6% after quarterly results US...
France remains the leader of the luxury goods market. Previously supported by strong expansion, throughout Asia, the sector’s companies are still...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that a recent upward correction stopped...
ADP report on change in US employment in March was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 550k jobs following a 117k increase...
The market is getting ready for a strong reading of the ADP report, as expectations point to 550k employment growth for March against the previous increase...
News from the oil market has been quite negative recently: API report showed significant increase in inventories, technical meeting of OPEC indicates lower...
European stock markets trade mixed DE30 trades near all-time high Bayer plans to auction pest-control unit Stock markets...
White House has released a statement related to Biden's infrastructure plan. President Biden is expected to deliver a speech on the matter at 8:20...
Palladium took a hit on Monday when Nornickel announced that it will resume production at two mines in South Africa. However, price of the precious metal...
