Economic calendar: Biden's speech and ADP data
European stock markets seen opening lower Biden to announce details of infrastructure deal ADP report expected to show 550k increase...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.32%, Dow Jones declined 0.31% and Nasdaq finished 0.11% lower. Russell 2000...
DAX hits new record Upbeat economic data from Europe US 10-year Treasury yield hit fresh 14-month highs European indices finished today's...
US consumer confidence surged in March the highest level since the COVID-19 pandemic started, helped by increased vaccinations and more government economic...
Yelp (YELP.US) stock rose more than 6% after the review site operator stock was upgraded to “buy” from “neutral” at Citi...
German DAX continues its upward move during today's session. The index has just broken above the psychological level of 15,000 pts thus establishing...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 109.7 in March from the previous month's 91.3 and compared to market expectations of 97.0. ...
10-year Treasury yield hit fresh 14-month highs Tech stocks under pressure PayPal (PYPL.US) will allow US customers to use cryptocurrency at checkout US...
Gold price fell more than 1.5% today and precious metal is currently testing major support at $1681 /oz, amid strong dollar and US treasury yields soared...
Consumer prices in Germany increased to 1.7% YoY in March from 1.3% in previous month and in line with market forecasts, preliminary estimates...
Oil Traffic in the Suez Canal has resumed after a week-long blockade. Clearing the waterway put a downward pressure on prices but crude ultimately...
European markets trade higher DE30 paints fresh all-time high above 14,900 pts Volkswagen reportedly considering name change European...
Turkish lira is trading lower against the US dollar and euro today. Currency is weakening after Recep Erdogan, President of Turkey, fired CBRT Deputy Governor...
European stock markets expect to open higher Inflation data from Spain and Germany CB consumer confidence seen at 97 in March Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.09%, Nasdaq declined 0.60% and Russell 2000 moved 2.83% higher. On...
Bank stocks retreat on Archegos Capital default Traffic in Suez Canal resumes Most of the European indices finished today's session slightly...
Tesla Inc (TSLA.US) stock fell 3% after CEO Elon Musk indicated ongoing challenges for the electric vehicle maker in particular with the Semi program which...
Palladium price fell nealy 6% to an over 1-week low of $2510.0 per ounce during today's session, after Russian Nornickel, the world's largest palladium...
Bank stocks under pressure after Archegos debacle Suez Canal traffic resumes Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock fell 3% after Archegos linked sell-off Wall...
Fidelity is seeking to create a bitcoin ETF Hermes Network launches zk-rollups on Ethereum mainnet Tesla is now accepting bitcoin as payment Cryptocurrency...
