What's going on with Archegos Capital?
Archegos Capital is the US investment fund that has drawn attention on Friday and continues to do so today. The fund is said to be liquidating and the...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back from fresh all-time high BASF plans to cut emissions by 25% by 2030 European...
Oil is trading lower today as global trade disruptions may be set to ease. Ever Given, a massive container ship that has been stuck in the Suez Canal,...
European markets seen opening flat Ship stuck in the Suez Canal refloated, oil pulls back US hedge fund liquidation is adding to...
Stocks in Asia are trading mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains 0.5%, S&P/ASX 200 drops 0.3%, Kospi trades 0.2% lower and indices...
In this webinar we will discuss: How the Fed printed the fastest bull market ever What are the key risks for this market How Suez channel blockade...
European equities end higher across the board Fed will lift limits on bank dividends and share repurchases after June 30 Muted inflation data from...
The upcoming week on the markets will be slightly shorter as most of the developed world's stock exchanges will be shut for holiday on Friday. Nevertheless,...
Nio (NIO.US) announced that it is forced to temporarily halt electric vehicle production at its plant in Hefei, China, due to the worldwide shortage of...
A consumer sentiment reading for March from the University of Michigan jumped to the highest level in a year following the "third disbursement of...
Wheat price fell traded around $6.1 per bushel which is the lowest level since December 28th, as favourable weather across major producing regions including...
Fed to lift restrictions on banks’ dividend payments and share buybacks Mixed PCE figures GameStop (GME.US) stock continues to move higher US...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for the US was revised higher to 84.9 in March from a preliminary of 83.0 and compared with market...
It’s not a secret that Asia has generally contained the COVID pandemic far better than the Western World. This advantage might allow it to conduct...
European stocks trade higher DE30 reaches daily high at 14,790 pts Allianz bought Aviva's Polish unit Stock markets in...
Russian RTS index (RUS50) dropped more than 10% from a recent post-pandemic high at 1,558 pts amid plunge in oil prices. However, the index has found support...
European markets set to open higher Suez Canal remains blocked by stuck ship US personal spending and income for February Futures...
US indices managed to recover from losses and finish yesterday's session higher. S&P 500 gained 0.52%, Dow Jones added 0.62%, Nasdaq moved...
Quarter-end rebalancing US 10-Year Treasury yield rose after weak 7-year auction Better-than-expected weekly jobless claims European indices...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged 43% during today's session as the video game retailer is trying to erase yesterday’s sharp losses caused...
