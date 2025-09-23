Oil market - top three charts
OIL (D1 interval) Oil market has been trading in an upward move since the beginning of November 2020. However, price started to move lower after painting...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Yesterday most of the major currencies pairs dropped as the US dollar index (USDIDX) rose, taking advantage of its safe haven status. USDCAD...
European markets trade lower on Wednesday DE30 once again bounces off the 14,600 pts support Mercedes Benz to suspend production...
Oil is trading 2% higher today and attempts to recover from a massive sell-off that happened yesterday. Crude price is being supported by supply issues,...
Flash PMI release for March were key releases scheduled for today's European session. As always, readings from France and Germany were the most closely...
European markets expected to open lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Second day of Powell testimony European...
In spite of a pause in recent yields surge, precious metals and EURUSD struggle to catch a breath. Sell-off on the bond market eased but it failed to translate...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.76%, Dow Jones declined 0.94% and Nasdaq finished 1.12% lower. Russell 2000...
Lockdowns in Europe weight on market sentiment Escalating EU-China tensions US dollar resumes rally European indices managed to partially erase...
Gamestop (GME.US) favorite stock of Robinhood traders, will report its fourth-quarter earnings after the closing bell today. Company is expected to report...
US new home sales at 9-month low Lower number of mortgage applications US new home sales fell 18.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775...
Investors focus on Powell and Yellen's first joint hearing US health agency expressed concern regarding AstraZeneca vaccine ViacomCBS (VIAC.US)...
For all those who do not know Salesforce (CRM.US), it is an American company of software on demand, for the management of human capital and the clients...
The strong appreciation of the US dollar, which led to the drop of the EURUSD pair below 1.18 and the weakening of the Antipodes currencies, also leads...
Silver Silver has been outperforming gold recently, thanks to an earlier short squeeze as well as better outlook for the global industry On...
European markets trade lower DE30 once again bounced off 14,600 pts support Moody's affirmed Continental's rating at Baa2 European...
Congressional testimony of Fed Chair Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen is a key event of the day. Testimony will begin at 4:00 pm GMT but text of the...
European markets seen opening lower Powell and Yellen to testify in Congress Numerous Fed members to speak throughout the afternoon Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.70%, Dow Jones added 0.32% and Nasdaq moved 1.23% higher. Russell 2000 dropped...
Germany will extend lockdown to 18th April Turkey's lira tumbles after dismissal of central bank head US Treasury yields retreated to 1.68% European...
