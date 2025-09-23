Kansas City Southern stock surged 17% on M&A news
Kansas City Southern (KSU.US) stock jumped 17% after the railroad operator agreed to be bought by Canadian Pacific Railway in a $25 billion deal that would...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
After the start of the US session, the Nasdaq index (US100) is the best performer and is trading above the psychological level of 13 000 pts. Pts. Tech...
Volkswagen common stock (VOW1.DE) is gaining around 12% today amid the positive market sentiment towards the company following the recent announcements...
Last week, we experienced periods of high levels of volatility, when the US dollar (usd) lost its strength in the middle of the week, just after Powell's...
Treasury Yields retreat to 1.68%, Nasdaq gains 0.8% AstraZeneca (AZN.US) vaccine was 79% effective against symptomatic Covid-19 according to recent...
Morgan Stanley offers Bitcoin to wealthy investors Number of Bitcoin whales is decreasing SEC’s lawyer reportedly implies that exchanges...
European markets trade mixed DE30 approaches 16,670 pts resistance SFC Energy jumps on Toyota Tsusho cooperation European...
Spanish IBEX35 (SPA35) trades almost 1.5% lower today and significantly underperforms other European benchmarks. Index is being dragged down by shares...
European markets seen opening flat or slightly lower 4 Fed members to deliver speeches Powell to speak on central bank innovation According...
Turkish lira dropped as much as 16% against the US dollar at the launch of a new week. USDTRY reached an overnight high at 8.41, not far off the recent...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.66%, Kospi traded flat, Nikkei dropped 2.07% and indices from China moved higher DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: Turkish lira crash Latest decisions from the FOMC and BoJ Indices: charts worth looking at Calendar events...
BOJ widens yield target band France imposed a 4-week lockdown in 16 areas of the country Fed announces no SLR exemption for banks European...
According to the latest result of the quantitative model developed by the NY Fed, GDP in the US for the first quarter is expected to amount to 6.3% compared...
Visa (V.US) stock plunged more 5.0% after The Wall Street Journal said that the US Justice Department is investigating whether business practices...
Fed ignored rising bond yields while the Bank of Japan decided to widen the target yield band by 5 basis points this week. However, these actions did not...
FedEx (FDX.US) stock jumped more than 7% after the delivery company posted upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $3.47 per share while analysts expected...
The EURUSD fell below 1.19 again and is trading at its lowest level since March 10. The pair are currently testing the 61.8 Fibonacci retracement of the...
German car manufacturer's common stock is losing more than 16% today. Looking at the common stocks (ticker VOW1.DE) one can see a price collapse, which...
Fed discontinues SLR exemption US 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.72% Nike (NKE.US) stock falls on mixed quarterly figures US indices launched...
