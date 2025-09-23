📉 US indices drop as Fed ends SLR relief
US and European indices took a hit after the Fed announced that it will not seek an extension to Supplementary Leverage Ratio relief, that is set to expire...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets trade lower DE30 tests short-term swing level at 14,745 Volkswagen common shares drop 10% European markets...
Today’s BoJ decision highlights the first serious doubt about the idea of Abenomics. 8 years of this policy left Japan with exactly the same structural...
Bank of Japan has concluded a 3-month long policy review and announced results today. The Bank has decided to make changes to its ETF buying policy as...
European markets seen opening lower US-China talks continue Retail sales data from Poland and Canada European stock markets...
Powell's assurance that there is no need to be concerned about inflation had just a short-lived effect. Yields started to rise again, putting pressure...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.48%, Dow Jones finished 0.46% lower and Nasdaq slumped 3.02%. Russell 2000...
European equities higher despite rising yields The 10-year Treasury yield hit a 14-month high US jobless claims unexpectedly increase to a one-month...
AMC Entertainment (AMC.US) stock jumped more than 8% after the cinema chain announced that 98% of its U.S. theaters will be open beginning Friday. Company...
Philadelphia Federal Reserve index spiked to a nearly 50-year high The firms continued to report price pressures from purchased inputs The US...
The German index DAX reached new historical heights during today's session. In the meantime, we saw a slight pullback in bond yields, although of course...
Oil is trading under pressure today, tumbling the most in a day since November. WTI crude futures fell more than 4% and are trading below $62 per...
The DE30 broke out of its multi-day sideways range and could reach a new record high for the second day. Can the bulls push the price further up in the...
Treasury yields continue to soar Initial jobless claims rose unexpectedly, Philly Fed index highest since 1973 Dollar General (DG.US) earnings...
Volkswagen (VOW1.DE and VOW3.DE) is attracting a lot of attention this week, thanks to a gargantuan share price increase. While announcement of ambitious...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.770 million in the week ended March 13th, compared to 0.712 million rise reported...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its March monetary policy meeting and left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches new all-time high HeidelbergCement proposes €2.20 dividend per share for 2020 European...
The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey delivered a bigger-than-expected rate hike today. Market expected CBRT to raise the 1-week repo rate to 18%...
