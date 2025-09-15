FOMC Minutes: Fed Maintains Rates, Slows Balance Sheet Reduction Amid Rising Uncertainty
The Federal Reserve released minutes from its March 18-19, 2025 meeting, revealing that officials maintained the federal funds rate at 4.25-4.50% while...
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
Markets experienced extreme volatility with the US500 swinging from a 4.7% plunge at open to a 3.4% surge before settling at +7%, while the...
Trump announced a 90-day suspension of tariffs for countries that have chosen to cooperate and entered into negotiation talks with the U.S. At the same...
WTI crude prices plunged to a four-year low amid a double blow from OPEC+ production increases and President Trump's new trade policies targeting major...
U.S. bonds are on track for their steepest declines since the 2008 crisis. The largest increases are seen in yields on longer-term maturities. Part of...
The European Union approved retaliatory tariffs on €21 billion ($23.2 billion) of American goods in response to President Donald Trump's recent...
03:30 PM BST, United States - EIA Data: Crude Oil Inventories: actual 2.553M; forecast 2.200M; previous 6.165M; EIA Weekly Distillates...
US Wholesale Sales MoM: 2.4% (Forecast 0.8%, Previous -1.3%) US Wholesale Inventories MoM Rev.: 0.3% (Forecast 0.4%, Previous 0.3%)
Apple (AAPL.US) received an upgrade to "hold" from Jefferies following the stock's significant drop after last week's tariff announcements. Arista...
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent announced that he would take a leading role in tariff negotiations in the United States. He also indicated that progress...
A US recession is likely Progress on trade deals is essential to calm markets The U.S. economy is relatively strong due to past stimulus JPMorgan...
General market situation: European stock prices have once again taken a nosedive after China imposed a total of 84% tariffs on US imports starting tomorrow....
The futures on CBOE VIX index (VIX) surges almost 7% as US500 drops 1.8% on fears that trade war between US and China will escalate further, as China decided...
China Finance Ministry: To impose additional tariffs on US goods from April 10. China Finance Ministry: To impose additional tariffs to 84% in total...
Shares of Peabody Energy (BTS.US) and other U.S. coal companies are rising today in pre-market trading, as President Trump signed executive orders aimed...
Contracts on the Chinese HSCEI Index (CHN.cash) are rising by nearly 7% today, as the market anticipates that the blow from the 104% tariffs on China will...
Oil continues its strong declines following yesterday's session, where WTI crude fell below $60 per barrel. Currently, we are observing prices below...
Today, the Japanese yen (JPY) is among the strongest performing currencies, strengthening sharply following the recent announcement of new U.S. tariffs....
The economic calendar doesn’t contain many interesting entries today, except FOMC minutes from the last meeting. However, investors won’t be...
Markets are reacting with another wave of sell-offs to the introduction of broad tariffs of 104% on imports from China, which officially came into...
