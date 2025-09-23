❗ DE30 reaches fresh record high
DE30 is one of the best performing European indices today. The German index gains over 1% today and has reached a fresh record high near 14,770 pts. Advance...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Gold jumped on the back of US dollar weakness yesterday after the Fed announced monetary policy decision. However, the upward move is being erased today...
European markets seen opening higher Rate decisions from Norges Bank, CBRT and BoE US jobless claims seen at 700k The Fed...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed at record highs gaining 0.58% and 0.29%, respectively. Nasdaq...
Fed sees no interest rate hikes through 2023 Fed leaves interest rates unchanged US 10-year Treasury yield hit a 14-month high Most of the...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference. Opening statement: Policy actions helped prevent some of the...
The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate and asset purchases unchanged which was widely-expected. Fed is committed to using its full range...
On the US500 index as well as on the US100 one can observe a potential bearish engulfing pattern on the D1 interval. It should be remembered that today...
Plug Power (PLUG.US) stock tumbled more than 18.0% after the company announced that it will restate its financial results for fiscal years 2018 and 2019,...
Crude inventories in the US rose by 2.396 million barrels in the week ended March 12th, following an 13.798 million increase in the previous week and compared...
FOMC decision and economic forecasts in the evening US 10-year Treasury yield hit a 13-month high Uber (UBER.US) to classify its U.K. drivers as...
After a new ATH around $61400, Bitcoin declined on news coming from india. Since then, Bitcoin has been under pressure despite the trend remaining...
Traders are waiting for the FOMC decision scheduled for the evening (6:00 pm GMT). Volatility is expected to be elevated as not only the decision will...
Stock market indices wait for FOMC meeting DE30 trades slightly below 14,600 pts area European car sales plunge 20.3% in February Major...
GBPUSD has once again tested 1.3800 support yesterday. The area is marked with the lower limit of the market geometry as well as the 50-session moving...
European markets seen opening slightly lower FOMC decision and economic forecasts in the evening DOE report at 2:30 pm GMT DAX...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones declined 0.39% and Russell 2000 plunged 1.72%. Nasdaq gained...
European equities rally, Dax ends near record high S&P 500 hits record, Dow falls US retail sales fell more than expected European...
Nikola Corp. (NKLA.US) stock fell nearly 7% after the electric truck manufacturer announced $ 100 million common stock offering in a filing with the Securities...
Two weeks ago, there was a sharp rise in milk prices in New Zealand. The GDT index increased by 15%, while milk powder prices jumped even more. During...
