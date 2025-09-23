MACRO: US retail sales fall in February as weather weighed
US retail sales recorded sharpest decline since April of 2020 The numbers for March and April are expected to surge After an exceptionally good...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Looking at the H4 chart, the EURUSD pair reacted to the supply zone related to moving averages. One can see that if the current H4 candle closes around...
Volkswagen AG (VOW3.DE) stock surged more than 8 % to a new six-year high during today's session after the automaker posted better than expected 4Q...
US retail sales data below forecasts US 10-year Treasury yield remains close to 1-year high AstraZeneca (AZN.US) stock moves higher despite vaccine...
Oil OPEC expects higher oil demand by the end of 2021. Global demand may reach 99 million barrels per day Given no major changes in OPEC's...
Precious metals are trading higher on Tuesday, thanks to the US dollar underperforming against its major peers. Palladium is the best performing precious...
US retail sales data for February was released at 12:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major...
By the end of 2020, cybersecurity company FireEye (FEYE.US) reached new highs of the last 6 years. However, investors were unable to sustain the rally...
European indices trade higher DE30 approaches short-term trendline RWE expects lower adjusted EBITDA in 2021 European stock...
GBPJPY has been trading in an uptrend recently. However, a downward move was launched last week and we can observe a local correction. In case declines...
European markets expect to open higher US retail sales data for February German ZEW seen at 73.9 in March Futures market...
US indices finished yesterday’s trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.65%, Dow Jones added 0.53% and Nasdaq jumped 1.05%. Russell 2000 gained...
US stocks take a breath ahead of Fed meeting Several EU countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine President Biden plans...
Gap (GPS.US) stock rose more than 6.0% after Wells Fargo lifted its target on the stock to a Street high of $40, which is approximately 30% above Friday...
At the end of the European session, moods in the stock market worsened due to the negative news regarding coronavirus vaccination. Authorities in Germany,...
Eli Lilly (LLY.US) stock plunged more than 8% after the drug maker announced its experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s called donanemab, modestly...
Dow Jones at new records highs Biden planning first major tax hike in almost 30 years AMC (AMC.US) to reopen LA cinemas US indices launched...
Bitcoin price failed to stay above $60,000 India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies Over $ 1 billion in crypto futures are liquidated Last...
The new week started with a positive mood in the global stock market, while the USD tries to recover the latest bearish movements against fx majo. Meanwhile,...
Russian equities are among the best performing stocks in Europe today. The RUS50 index gains almost 1.5% and leads gains across blue chips indices from...
