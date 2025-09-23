DE30: European indices start new week higher
European markets trade higher on Monday DE30 stays above short-term upward trendline Volkswagen will offer partial and early retirement...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Natural gas is one of the worst performing commodities today with price dropping over 2%. NATGAS broke below an upward trendline and trades at the lowest...
European markets seen opening flat Second-tier data from the United States and Canada Biden to deliver a speech at 5:45 pm GMT Futures...
Stocks in Asia traded mixed today. Nikkei added 0.2%, S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1%, Kospi dropped 0.2% and indices from China traded over 1% lower DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: How rising bond yields affect Gold and indices Why US inflation reading helped markets What to expect from the...
US 10-year yield reached new 1-year high President Biden signed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Dow at new all-time high, Nasdaq under pressure European...
AT&T (T.US) stock jumped more than 3% after the company boosted its forecasts for global HBO Max and HBO subscribers to 120-150 million from the previous...
European Central Bank decided to speed-up purchases under its PEPP programme in an attempt to halt or slow increase in yields. Investors will hear from...
Yesterday, OPEC published its monthly report on the situation in the global crude oil market. The report shows significant changes in terms of demand -...
President Biden signed $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief law US 10-Year yield jumped to 1.61% Ulta Beauty (ULTA.US) stock fell 8% on weaker than expected...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment rose from 76.8 pts in February to 83.0 pts in March against expected 78.5 pts. Consumer Expectations...
Gold managed to catch some breath in the first half of the week as US yields pulled back. However, as US 10-year yields have once again jumped to the 1.60%...
This week had a fairly simple narrative – buy before the others will. Joe Biden checks will start arriving at US households this weekend and this...
European markets trade lower DE30 tests support at 14,470 pts Deutsche Bank expects lower revenue this year European markets...
Upbeat moods during yesterday's session on Wall Street have pushed major US indices to a fresh all-time highs. S&P 500 reached new record high...
European markets seen opening lower Canadian labour market report for February European futures markets point to a lower opening...
S&P 500, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 finished yesterday's trading at all-time highs gaining 1.04%, 0.58% and 2.31% respectively. Nasdaq rallied...
ECB will speed up bond purchases Weekly jobless claims data lowest since November 2020 President Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion stimulus...
Boeing (BA.US) stock rose more than 5% after Reuters reported that the aircraft manufacturer is close to finalizing a multi-billion dollar order for its...
Christine Lagarde at the ECB conference had to answer questions mainly regarding the increase of the pace of asset purchases under the PEPP program (for...
