US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher as weekly jobless claims drop
US House approved the $1.9 trillion economic relief package Weekly jobless claims fell more than forecasts Cloudera (CLDR.US) stock on weak guidance US...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
US House approved the $1.9 trillion economic relief package Weekly jobless claims fell more than forecasts Cloudera (CLDR.US) stock on weak guidance US...
During the press conference, Christine Lagarde emphasized in particular that the recent rise in yields poses a risk to financial conditions in the eurozone....
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.712 million in the week ended March 6th, compared to 0.745 million rise reported in the...
GameStop is once again subject to elevated volatility Retail traders pushed the stock back above $250 Retailer plans to launch e-commerce...
The ECB left its monetary policy unchanged during its March 2021 meeting although the pace of bond-buying will accelerate over the next quarter. The ECB...
D1 The DE30 pulls back from the all-time high on Thursday and could end the four-day winning streak. After the breakout from the ascending triangle...
Double bottom formation has surfaced on the AUDUSD chart recently and has triggered an over 150 pips upward correction. Looking at the H4 interval, we...
European markets trade mixed on Thursday DE30 pulls back from fresh all-time high Hugo Boss reports Q4 net loss European...
Precious metals continue recovery. Platinum halted declines last week and strong rebound can be spotted this week. Precious metal gained 2.25% yesterday...
Gold continues recovery move started after a failed attempt of breaking below a key support at $1,680. Precious metal is trading higher for the third day...
European markets expected to open higher ECB rate decision at 12:45 pm GMT, Lagarde presser at 1:30 pm GMT Biden to address the nation...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. Dow Jones gained 1.46%, S&P 500 added 0.60%, Russell 2000 jumped 1.81% while Nasdaq...
US 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly after auction Dow Jones reached new ATH US inflation rate at 1-year high European indices finished...
Apple (AAPL.US) stock fell more than 1.0% after Nikkei news agency reported that the tech giant will reduce its planned production of the iPhone 12 mini...
US inflation rate highest since February 2020 Core CPI below expectations Annual inflation rate in the US increased to 1.7% last month from 1.4%...
Crude inventories in the US increased by 13.80 million barrels in the week ended March 5th, following an 21.563 million increase in the previous...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The bank also maintained its...
US inflation at 1 year high US 10-year Treasury yield eases Pfizer (PFE.US) and BioNTech (BNTX.US) will provide 4 million additional vaccines to...
US100 Let’s start today’s analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq-100 (US100). Looking at the H4 interval, one can see that right after...
Annual inflation rate in the US rose to 1.7%% in February from 1.4% in the previous month, in line with market expectations of 1.7%. US core...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator