Ichimoku patterns : OIL
After a new high around $71.35, OIL has been trading under pressure as of late. On a daily time frame, OIL painted a Dark-cloud cover (red box), a dual-candle...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
GameStop (GME.US) stock jumped another 15% in premarket, setting the videogame retailer on track for its longest streak of daily gains in six months. The...
The ECB has been partly successful in talking down bond yields and managed to send DE30 to all time highs and EURUSD clearly lower. But markets have heard...
European markets add to yesterday's gains DE30 tests upper limit of the upward channel at 14,450 pts Adidas issued upbeat 2021...
Brent (OIL) launched this week above $70 handle, the highest level early-January 2020, amid tensions in the Middle East. Gains started to be erased and...
Taking a look at US30 from a technical point of view, we can see that the index has painted a local double top pattern, signalling that a large correction...
European markets seen opening lower US House votes on $1.9 trill stimulus US CPI data, BoC decision Futures markets point...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. Nasdaq rallied 3.69%, S&P 500 gained 1.42% and Dow Jones closed 0.1% higher. Russell 2000...
European equities extend yesterday's gains Nasdaq soared 4% The 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 1.52% European indices continued to...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock surges more than 14% today after falling 21% over five straight down days. Today’s upward move appears to be caused by the...
US100 rose more than 3.6% today, hitting the upper limit of the consolidation zone at 12,750 pts. Yesterday sellers failed to break below 50.0 % Fibonacci...
CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD.US on xStation5) has performed extraordinary since last year's all-time lows of $ 31.85, at the start of the coronavirus...
The 10-year Treasury yield retreated to 1.52% Tech stock rebound Stitch Fix (SFIX.US) stock tumbled 24% on weak quarterly figures US indices...
Oil: Brent broke above $70 per barrel Price rallied over $50 since its local low - scale similar to the first phase of 2008 gains. Back in 2008,...
Yesterday's strengthening of the dollar led to a further sell-off in the gold market, while today we can observe a rebound. The price of gold has managed...
European stock markets trade slightly higher DE30 trades at fresh all-time highs Continental drops after lacklustre 2021 guidance European...
US100 took a steep dive yesterday dropping almost 3% as investors escaped growth stocks and moved into value stocks. However, a recovery attempt can be...
In spite of Brent (OIL) launching the week with a big bullish gap, buyers were unable to maintain momentum and price started to pull back. OIL erased 2%...
European markets seen opening slightly lower WASDE report expected to show lower ending stocks of corn, soy and cotton US House may...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones gained 0.97%, S&P 500 dropped 0.54%, Nasdaq slumped 2.41% and Russell 2000 added...
