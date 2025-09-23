Daily summary: Dow Jones hits record high as US Senate passes stimulus bill
DAX and Dow Jones both hit new record highs US Senate approved President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Gold fell to the lowest since...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US30 (contract for Dow Jones) rose more than 1.8% and hit a new all-time high even despite the fact that the US 10-year Treasury yield still hovers near...
GameStop (GME.US) stock surged more than 30% after the video game retailer confirmed today that activist investor Ryan Cohen (Chewy co-founder) will be...
The moods in the stock market clearly improved after the opening of the US session. When looking at the US Nasdaq (US100) from a technical point of view,...
Senate passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Bullish comments from David Tepper, founder of Appaloosa Management GE (GE.US) planning $30 billion...
Since the beginning of today's session, we have been observing positive sentiment in the stock market, which can be explained by the fact that the...
The GBPUSD pair experienced a significant pullback in recent days. After this year's highs at USD 1.4240 were set on February 24, a downward correction...
The new week started with the strength of the US dollar against major currencies, while yields continue to rise and US indices are under pressure once...
Goldman Sachs brings back Bitcoin trading desk AWS launches Amazon Managed Blockchain for Ethereum MicroStrategy stock plunged 50% since February Last...
Downward move on the gold market accelerated in February as US yields began to rise quickly. Gold price is dipping below $1,700 today as market rates continue...
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,060 pts resistance ThyssenKrupp CEO wants steel unit to be financially independent In...
US dollar is trading higher against most major peers at the beginning of a new week. USD is being supported by risk-off moods seen outside of Europe, especially...
European markets expected to open higher Saudi oil facilities targeted by Houthi German industrial production drops more than expected...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the beginning of a new week amid increase in risk aversion. Nikkei dropped almost 0.5%, Kospi moved 0.9% lower...
In this webinar we will discuss: Is Stagflation a serious risk Why do bond yields continue their ascend Can choppy bond markets hit stocks Are...
European indexes end lower after volatile session US stocks swing wildly between gains and losses NFP report tops expectations European bourses...
Nonfarm payrolls jumped to 379k jobs in February following an upwardly revised 166K rise in January and compared to analysts' expectations of 182K...
Rising bond yields, especially in the United States, remain a key theme in the markets. Fed Chair Powell continued to ignore the issue this week and it...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell nearly 10%, extending yesterday's losses due to rising interest rates and the ongoing correction in bitcoin. The rate on...
During the start of the session on Wall Street, one could observe a clear surge of optimism among investors. However, a few minutes later uncertainty surfaced...
