US OPEN: Wall Street opens higher boosted by good NFP report
NFP report better than expected 10-year US Treasury yield jumped to 1.62% Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH.US) stock plunged after launch of public stock...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The US economy unexpectedly added 379k jobs in February, compared to upwardly revised 166k increase in January and above market expectations of 182k. However,...
USD is gaining against most major peers on Friday, following a spike in Treasury yields. US index futures trade mixed with US500 gaining and US100 trading...
European indices trade lower DE30 struggles near 200-hour moving average Germany will pay €2.4 billion compensation for nuclear...
Fed Chair Powell played down rising US yields during a speech yesterday. His action triggered a spike in US yields and has sent USD higher across the board....
Oil prices started to recover from early-week's declines on Wednesday and the upward move has accelerated significantly yesterday. OPEC+ meeting can...
European markets seen opening lower NFP report expected to show 182k jobs increase in February Speeches from BoE and Fed members European...
US indices slumped yesterday and finished lower for a third day in a row. S&P 500 declined 1.34%, Dow Jones dropped 1.11% and Nasdaq slumped...
US stocks turn lower on Powell remarks US 10-year Treasury yield jumps above 1.5% Gold hits 9-month low Oil rallies as OPEC+ decided to...
Exxon (XOM.US) stock jumped more than 4% after its CEO Darren Woods reiterated the company’s commitment to its dividend. “We’re going...
First-time filings for unemployment insurance in the week ended Feb. 27 rose to 745k from the previous week's revised figure of 736k, slightly below ...
OPEC's decision is quite extensive, but the market reaction is very positive. Most countries will keep production unchanged in April compared to March,...
US100 dropped down sharply today despite a positive opening on Wall Street. This is a further response to rising US yields. Today at 5:00 GMT, Fed Chair...
Investors await a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Weekly jobless claims rise less than expected Okta (OKTA.US) stock fell 10% on weak guidance...
NFP report release on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Market expects 185k increase in non-farm payrolls ADP showed unexpected drop,...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.745 million in the week ended February 27th, compared to 0.730 million reported in the...
Zoom shares have rallied almost 400% in 2020 Company greatly benefited from coronavirus pandemic Solid fiscal Q4 2021 results (calendar...
Copper has been trading under pressure as of late. Industrial metal painted and head and shoulder pattern with neckline in the 9,000 area. The neckline...
European stock markets decline DE30 swings up and down after opening Beiersdorf will be removed from DAX index European indices...
US100 is in the midst of a downward correction. Taking a look at the D1 interval, we can see that the index has reached the first major support today,...
