Economic calendar: OPEC+ and Powell
European markets expected to open lower Oil awaits OPEC+ meeting Powell's speech important for equities European stock...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 1.31%, Nasdaq slumped 2.7% and Dow Jones declined 0.39% Declines were...
UK Chancellor Sunak unveils more stimulus US 10-year Treasury yield rises again US crude inventories rise the most on record European indices...
Dollar Tree (DLTR.US) stock jumped nearly 5% despite the fact that the company posted mixed quarterly earnings. The discount retailer earned $2.13 per...
NZDUSD pair has been moving in an upward trend for some time. However, bullish momentum faded away recently. Looking at the H4 interval, the downward correction...
US Services Growth at 9-Month Low Price pressures jumped sharply The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.3 in February from 58.7 in...
Looking at the silver chart, one can observe an interesting technical situation. During yesterday's session buyers managed to defend the support zone...
Crude inventories in the US rose 21.563 million barrels in the week ended February 26th, following an 1.285 million increase in the previous week and compared...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US fell to 55.3 in February from 58.7 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 58.7. Prices...
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped to 1.47% ADP report below expectations Lyft (LYFT.US) recorded the highest level of ride volume since pandemic...
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s presented his UK budget for 2021 and promises to do "whatever it takes", including extension of a huge...
ADP report on change in US employment in February was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 177k jobs following an upwardly...
GOLD Let’s start today’s analysis with the gold market. Looking at the daily interval, we can see that the price of this commodity has been...
European markets trade higher DE30 pulls back after reach new all-time high European Commission will look into German state aid for...
It has been quiet about dairy prices on the market for some time. New Zealand dollar has been driven mainly by the actions of RBNZ and moves on the USD...
ECB members' comments yesterday seem to have a lasting impact on the market. They have said that the ECB will not tolerate rising yields. Importantly,...
European markets expected to open higher ADP expected to show 177k employment gain in February Rishi Sunak to announce UK budget European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.81%, Nasdaq slumped 1.69% and Dow Jones declined 0.46%. Russell 2000 declined...
Weak data from Germany Wall Street falls after yesterday’s big rally Gold tries to recover from 8-month low European indices finished...
The main currency pair started today's session lower, however the second half of the day belongs to the market bulls and there is a chance for EURUSD...
