US100 fell more than 1%
Positive mood prevailed during the European session, however sentiment deteriorated after the US open. The main US stock indices are trading lower and...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Nio (NIO.US) stock plunged more than 6.0% today after China-based electric vehicle maker reported mixed quarterly results. Tesla's (TSLA.US) competitor...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock jumped 7% on upbeat guidance Novavax (NVAX.US) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results Treasury yield stabilized but continue...
The Canadian economy expanded at 2.3% on quarter in Q4 2020, following a 8.9% increase in the previous period. The Canadian economy grew only 0.1 %...
US500 has trimmed losses during the European session and trades around 0.2% lower an hour before the US cash session begins. Upbeat session in Europe should...
WTI Oil drops ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on the future of output cuts Saudi Arabia wants gradual restart of production while Russia wants...
European indices trade higher DE30 breaks above 14,000 pts Infineon Technologies will enter Euro Stoxx 50 index European...
Silver continues sell-off started last week as the US dollar continues to regain ground. Price dropped almost 7% over the past 4 sessions and has reached...
European markets seen opening lower Euro area CPI expected to accelerate to 1% YoY Canadian GDP growth expected at 7.2% QoQ annualized...
US indices booked solid gains during Wall Street session yesterday. S&P 500 gained 2.38%, Nasdaq rallied 3% and Dow Jones added 1.95%. Russell...
European stocks recover US equities rose more than 2% US 10-year treasury yield eased slightly European indices finished today's session...
US indices rose sharply today as upbeat economic data and mounting hopes about a massive $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package provided further support for the...
Boeing (BA.US) stock rose 5% after United Airlines (UAL.US) unveiled plans to buy 25 more Boeing 737 Max jets, to bring its total Max order...
US factory growth at 3-year high: ISM Prices paid component highest since July 2008 The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 60.8 in February from 58.7...
The price of crude oil has been moving in an upward trend for some time. Nevertheless, looking at the hourly chart, momentum has slowed down recently,...
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in February rose to 60.8 from 58.7 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
Treasury yields retreated from their highs from last week US indexes started the March month on a positive note NRG Energy (NRG.US) stock surges...
Bitcoin value could be jeopardized by strict government regulations Institutional demand for Bitcoin flattened Stellar is approaching...
US earnings season for Q4 2020 is slowly coming to an end with more than 96% of S&P 500 companies already reporting results. Having said that, most...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests resistance at 61.8% retracement S&P upgrades Deutsche Bank's credit rating outlook European...
