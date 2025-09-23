BREAKING: EURUSD drops below 1.2050
EURUSD gave back overnight gains and is making a strong downward move as the US dollar makes a comeback against most major currencies. The main currency...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Platinum is trading 5% higher today, or almost $60 per ounce. Precious metal recovered over 60% of a loss made during the sell-off last week, when price...
Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today amid an increase in risk appetite. AUD is gaining in spite of RBA interventions,...
European markets set to open higher Final PMIs from Europe and US ISM manufacturing seen flat in February European markets...
Stocks in Asia are trading higher. Nikkei gained 2.5%, S&P/ASX 200 added 1.7% and indices from China traded higher. Stock exchanges in South...
In this webinar we will discuss: Why bond yields are so crucial for the markets How Fed’s Powell tried to manipulate markets Gold sinking...
European indices end February in the red US 10-year treasury yield ease from 1 year highs Gold hit 8-month low below $ 1,730 / oz European...
AUDUSD pair fell nearly 2% today, retracing 3-year highs as rising long term bond yields caused a sharp selloff on global stock markets and risk-sensitive...
Equity markets plunged this week amid a spike in US yields. Bond market is likely to continue to draw attention next week and it may have an impact on...
US Personal income rises more than expected Personal spending in the US surged 2.4 % in January Personal incomes jumped sharply higher...
Nikola's shares (NKLA.US) fell sharply during today's session. A tense atmosphere has re-emerged around the electric truck manufacturer. The company...
US stocks lack direction US 10-year treasury yield retreats slightly Beyond Meat (BYND.US) has struck deals with McDonald's and Yum US ...
Core PCE prices which exclude food and energy rose 0.3 % over a month earlier in January, after 0.3 % increase in the prior month and above market...
EURUSD has experienced sharp declines over the past two days. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the pair has reached the key support near 1.2100...
European indices recover after lower opening DE30 tests resistance at 13,850 pts Deutsche Telekom reported Q4 earnings European...
Silver has been quite resilient during the latest sell-off in gold triggered by rising yields. While gold has been trading lower throughout February, silver...
Bond yields continue their sharp rise as traders bet on a quick reflation scenario. One of the major victims is Gold – there is a strong negative...
Equity sell-off continues US core PCE inflation for January G20 finance ministers and central bankers video meeting Sell-off...
US indices plunged yesterday amid a spike in yields. Nasdaq dropped 3.52%, Dow Jones declined 1.75%, S&P 500 slumped 2.45% and Russell 2000 plunged...
The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield briefly topped the 1.6% level Technology sector under pressure Upbeat economy data from the US Most of...
