Daily summary: indices return to declines after escalation of trade war with China 🔔
Indices completely erase gains and return to declines following the escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China. At the time of publication,...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Indices completely erase gains and return to declines following the escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China. At the time of publication,...
In an interview that ended just a few minutes ago, Austan Goolsbee from the Fed expressed growing concern over the economic consequences of the new U.S....
White House spokesperson Levitt stated that the U.S. has just imposed an additional 50% tariff on China, raising total tariffs to a record-high 104%. Additional...
At the opening of the U.S. session, we observe dynamic gains. Indices are already up between 3.50–4.00%. The optimism is driven by “exceptionally”...
American indices are starting the cash session with strong gains. The euphoria among investors is caused by assurances from the White House that bilateral...
Canadian Ivey PMI Actual 51.3 (Forecast -, Previous 55.3)
The session today shows a wave of recovery after the declines that have been ongoing since Thursday. US indices are gaining around 3% in the first hour...
Following a record-breaking sell-off that began on Wednesday after Trump announced new tariffs, today markets in many countries are finally showing a slight...
"25 bps rate cut [in Eurozone] is needed in April" commented Gediminas Simkus from the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) for...
US NFIB Business Optimism Index Actual 97.4 (Forecast 99, Previous 100.70) NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg commented the reading that: "The...
The Chinese yuan (USDCNH: +0.2%) is returning today to a historical low after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) weakened the reference rate against...
Porsche AG (P911.DE) reported an 8% decline in global deliveries for the first quarter Infineon Technologies AG (IFX.DE) has agreed to acquire...
Nasdaq 100 (US100) futures are gaining nearly 1% today. While they have rebounded somewhat from yesterday’s sell-off low around 17,600 points, it...
European indices are gaining between 0.5% and 0.9% ahead of the market open on the Old Continent U.S. index futures are up around 1%, while the VIX...
The recovery in U.S. index futures, which are gaining between 0.6% and 0.9% today, supported sentiment during the Asian session. In the Tuesday morning US200...
US indices experienced wild swings with the US500 plummeting 4.7% after open before surging 3.4% and then retreating again to -0.01, now down nearly...
President Trump escalated his trade war with China on Monday, threatening to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports if Beijing doesn't...
Strategy Inc. shares fell 5% Monday after announcing an unrealized $5.9 billion Q1 loss following adoption of new accounting standards requiring Bitcoin...
WH Sr. Adviser Hassett: Trump is mulling a 90-day pause on tariffs aside from China (update: fake news) White House tells CNBC 90-day pause on tariffs...
The tension between US President Donald Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is reaching unprecedented heights. At the heart of this conflict:...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator