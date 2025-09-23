📈 Powell testimony helps US500 recover
Fed Chair Powell said that interest rates will remain low until full employment is reached. In previous years' conditions of full employment were met...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
DE30 A slightly deeper downward correction could have been observed on stock markets over the past few days. German index had a problem with breaking...
Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.UK), U.K.'s third-biggest banking group, posted fourth quarter earnings of £792 million ($1.12 billion) well...
European markets try to recover DE30 tests resistance at 13,950 pts Puma and Telefonica reported results Stocks in Europe...
Global equity markets plunged over the past two days amid sell-off in tech shares. Combined with previous week decline, US100 moved around 5% off the all-time...
European markets expected to open lower Second day of Powell's testimony NVIDIA earnings after market close Equity sell-off...
The British pound is a clear winner among majors this year. GBPUSD was trading above 1.42 today in the Asian trade vs 1.3670 at the beginning of the year...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.13%, Dow Jones added 0.05%, Nasdaq dropped 0.5% and Russell 2000 declined...
Nasdaq hits 4-week low Powell says support for economy needed for 'some time' Sterling hits fresh near 3-year high European indices...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s Q&A session: Regarding inflation and tapering, the Fed will need to see substantial...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock plunged as much as 13% today — the worst day since September — before recovering the majority of those losses during...
As expected, the Fed Chair Powell is trying to calm the markets. Powell said that will communicate well in advance of any changes to the bond buying pace;...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index increased to 91.3 in February from the previous month's 89.3 and compared to market expectations...
Fed Chair Powell's testimony to Senate Banking Committee Tech stocks under pressure Home Depot (HD.US) stock fell despite upbeat Q4 figures US...
Oil US production is slowly getting back to normal levels. Nevertheless, inventories data is likely to be distorted this and next week Goldman...
European markets trade lower DE30 dropped to a fresh 3-week low Reports from Covestro and HeidelbergCement European markets...
Carnage can be spotted on the cryptocurrency market today. Bitcoin slumping for the second day in a row and in spite of recovering part of losses, still...
Coffee prices surged yesterday and reached a 14-month high. Wet weather forecasts for major cultivation areas in Brazil are seen as a prime reason behind...
European markets seen opening higher Powell testifies in Congress European stock markets are expected to launch today's trading...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.77%, Nasdaq slumped 2.46% and Russell 2000 declined 0.69%. Dow Jones...
