Daily summary: Global stocks slide as bond yields rise
Lagarde says ECB is closely monitoring bond yields Boris Johnson unveils lockdown exit plan US tech stocks extend losses European indices finished...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Boeing (BA.US) stock fell more 3.0% in the premarket after Airlines in the United States, South Korea and Japan have grounded dozens of Boeing 777 aircraft...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented a plan of reopening the UK economy in four stages, with the possibility that all restrictions will be lifted by...
ECB President Lagarde said today that the European Central Bank is closely monitoring nominal yields on long-term bonds. In this way, the bank wants to...
US yields spike Big-Tech shares decline Dish Networks (DISH.US) stock fell due to subscribers decline US indices started the week on a negative...
Cryptocurrencies have entered the correction phase Bitcoin market capitalization reached $1.03 trillion Ethereum breaks from the rising...
Risk-off tones can be spotted on the global equity markets at the beginning of a new week. Pick-up in the US yields remains one of the key themes in the...
European markets trade lower DE30 recovered from daily lows at 13,800 pts Continental to recommend not paying dividend for 2020 Stock...
German DAX (DE30) drops almost 1.3% today, following a downbeat Asian session. While declines on the Chinese stock exchanges were much deeper today, DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: How “Biden checks” fueled jump in sales Outlook for the Gold market Surging US bond yields Top...
Zinc is one of the best performing industrial metals today, gaining around 3%. Industrial metals are benefitting from expectations that the global economy...
European stock markets expected to open lower German IFO seen at 90.5 in February Speech from ECB President Lagarde Global...
Stocks in Asia traded mostly lower. S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2%, Kospi dropped 0.7% while Nikkei gained 0.5%. Indices from China trade lower DAX...
Mixed data from Eurozone Yellen pushes for more stimulus US factory growth slows in February European indices finished the final session of...
Rising US yields has pushed gold to a multi-month low last week while the oil market rally has been put to a halt as Texas started to emerge from an energy...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock surged more than 13% today after investor Cathie Wood from ARK Investment acquired 5.3 million shares on Thursday...
US factory activity slows in February IHS Markit US Services PMI highest since March 2015 The IHS Markit US Services PMI jumped to 58.9...
Treasury Secretary Yellen calls for more stimulus US 10-year treasury yield hovers at 1-year high Deere (DE.US) quarterly figures way above expectations US...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) decreased to 58.5 in February from 59.2 in January, in line with analysts’ expectations of 58.5. The reading pointed...
The arctic blast in the United States, and especially in Texas, has led to countless problems. Lower gas production, transmission problems and damaged...
