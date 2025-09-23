DE30 tests resistance zone at 13,950 pts
European markets trade higher DE30 breaks above local market geometry Allianz reported profit drop in 2020 In spite of the...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
European markets trade higher DE30 breaks above local market geometry Allianz reported profit drop in 2020 In spite of the...
GBPUSD has been trading in an upward channel since late-September 2020. The pair has looked past recent USD strengthening and continued to gain. A break...
Flash PMIs for February from Europe and the United States are key releases of the day. French and German releases showed continuation of a trend - manufacturing...
Gold experienced a steep sell-off over the past couple of days as US yields kept rising. Price of the precious metal has reached a key support today -...
European markets seen opening higher PMIs from Europe and the United States Canadian retail sales for December expected to show a...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.44%, Dow Jones declined 0.38% and Nasdaq finished 0.72% lower. Russell 2000...
Europe shares fall for 3rd day in a row Disappointing US weekly jobless claims report US crude stockpiles fall sharply to the lowest level since...
SunPower (SPWR.US) stock plunged more than 12% after the solar company posted mixed quarterly figures. The company earned 14 cents in the fourth quarter,...
During today's session global stocks continue to trade under pressure. Looking at the S&P 500 (US500) chart from the technical point of view, one...
First-time filings for jobless claims rose 861 last week, above expectations of 765k Continuing claims edged lower, however the total receiving benefits...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 7.257 million barrels in the week ended February 12th, following a 6.655 million decrease in the previous...
Disappointing weekly jobless claims report US 10-year treasury yield hovers at 1-year high Walmart (WMT.US) Q4 earnings miss estimates Wall...
Arabica coffee prices have been rising for the 3rd day in a row, hitting the upper limit of tte short-term consolidation which started in December. As...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.861 million in the week ended February 13th, compared to 0.793 million reported in...
Tilray gained over 200% year-to-date Company released solid Q4 earnings report Positive quarterly EBITDA for the first time Merger...
Minutes from the ECB December meeting have just been released. ECB officials all agreed that ample monetary stimulus remained essential. The Central...
Gold has been treated as a safe haven asset for years, protecting investors' wealth at times of increased risk on the markets. Precious metal has also...
European markets trade mixed DE30 trades in 13,890-13,950 pts range Daimler, MTU Aero and Airbus released earnings reports Stock...
Price of Brent (OIL) jumped above $65 per barrel today for the first time since late-January 2020. While OIL pulled back off the daily highs, it continues...
European markets seen opening slightly lower ECB minutes, CBRT decision DOE expected to show decline in oil inventories DAX...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator