Morning wrap (18.02.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.03%, Nasdaq declined 0.58% and Russell closed 0.74% lower. Dow Jones...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US retail sales rebounded sharply in January US producer prices soar most since 2009 Gold sinks as dollar surges European bourses finished...
Minutes from the recent FOMC have just been released. Policymakers continue to support current monetary policy measures to keep the economic recovery...
Today's pullback in the US stock market did not cause much panic. Looking from a technical point of view at the Dow Jones (US30) index, the correction...
Wells Fargo (WFC.US) stock rose more than 5% today after the Fed reportedly signaled that it will accept the bank’s plan to overhaul its governance...
Strong US retail sales figures US producer prices soar most since 2009 US Retail Sales rebounded sharply in January after citizens received additional...
Strong retail sales figures Producer prices at record level Hilton Worldwide (HLT.US) posts surprise quarterly loss US indices launched today's...
EURUSD dropped below 1.2040 handle following release of stellar US data. Retail sales data for January increased a massive 5.3% MoM, easily beating market...
US retail sales data for January was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be much better than expected. Highlights of the report: • ...
Shares of French conglomerate Kering (KER.FR), owner of such brands like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, plunged more than 8.0% to a three-and-a-half-month...
Silver Let’s start today’s analysis with the silver market. Looking at the daily time frame, we can see that the price of this precious...
European markets trade lower DE30 tests support at 13,950 pts European car sales down 26% YoY in January 2021 European markets...
Platinum, precious metal used in the production of catalytic converters for the automotive sector, is dropping almost 3% today. Declines can be reasoned...
EURUSD is trading under pressure this week as US yields continue to rise and support USD. US 10-year yield has reached 1.3% and has more than doubled during...
European stock markets seen opening flat US retail sales expected to increased 1.1% MoM in January FOMC minutes In spite...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.06%, Nasdaq declined 0.34% and Russell 2000 finished 0.72% lower....
European equities end slightly lower US treasury yield hits highest level since February Gold below $1800/oz European indices finished the...
CVS Health (CVS.US) stock fell 5% despite the fact that the drugstore chain reported upbeat quarterly figures. Company earned $1.30 per share, well above...
Investors overwhelmingly bullish on the economic outlook A bullish bet on tech stocks reclaimed the title of most-crowded trade in the financial markets Only...
US Stocks hit fresh records FED Bullard "That's not a bubble, that's just normal investing." Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock...
