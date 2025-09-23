🥇Gold below $ 1,800 an ounce📉
Higher yields in the US and steeper yield curve cause the dollar to strengthen and the price of gold to weaken. Rising yields are caused by growing concerns...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
WTI crude oil (technical factors): Oil closes the bullish price gap related to the turmoil in the Middle East and the seizure of an Iranian tanker...
European indices are trading flat DE30 paints a double top pattern at 14,150 pts Zalando may acquire stake in online beauty retailer...
Oil market started a new week with a bullish gap following weekend reports of new tensions in the Middle East as well as energy disruption in Texas, the...
European markets seen opening flat China may curb rare earth exports to the United States Revision of Q4 GDP data from Eurozone,...
Quick pace of the UK vaccination process is supporting the British pound. Moreover, Prime MInister Johnson announced that the government will publish a...
Stock markets in Asia gained for another day. S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7%, Nikkei jumped 1.3% and Kospi moved 0.4% higher DAX futures point...
Dax reached new all-time high Bank holiday in the US Tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high European indices finished today's...
This month US natural gas futures reached levels not seen since November, as plunge in temperatures across the Great Plains from Canada to Texas, resulted...
USDCAD pair has been in a downtrend since March 2020. Looking at D1 interval, one can see that from the very beginning of the downward impulse, 5 corrections...
Vivendi (VIV.FR) shares surged more than 20% after the French media conglomerate announced plans to list Universal Music Group on the Netherlands stock...
Canada's manufacturing sales increased to 0.9%% , following a 0.6 % decrease in the previous month and compared with market expectations of a...
Wall Street cash session will not be held today as the President's Day is being observed in the United States. As a result there will be no afternoon...
The number of ETH whales is declining Bearish divergence on Momentum indicator Ethereum has been trading in a rising wedge formation since...
Futures on Wall Street indices finished last week at record levels and the upward move is being continued today. Acceleration in the vaccination process...
Stock in Europe trade higher DE30 pulls back below support at 14,085 pts Voklswagen is not afraid of competition from Apple Stock...
Japanese NIKKEI (JAP225) gained 1.91% today and closed above the 30,000 pts mark for the first time since August 1990. The last time the Japanese index...
European markets seen opening higher US and Canadian traders off for holiday European stock markets are expected to launch today's...
In this webinar we will discuss: Top traded cannabis stocks US500 rallying towards 4000 mark Rising US bond yields and the dollar Platinum...
Asian markets launched a new week higher. Nikkei gained 1.9% and closed above 30,000 pts for the first time since 1990. S&P/ASX 200 added 0.9%...
