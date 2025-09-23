Daily summary: Markets struggle to extend rally
Stocks from Western Europe mostly higher US markets little changed Rising inflation expectations in the US Investors witnessed...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Bausch Health (BHC.US), a pharmaceutical and medical device company, rose more than 5% during today’s session. Stock soared as an activist billionaire...
Some investors might feel disappointed after latest University of Michigan data release. The headline consumer sentiment index fell to 76.2 in February...
US stock market indices reached fresh all-time highs this week. Indices have been ignoring macroeconomic data recently but will they also ignore retail...
US markets open lower University of Michigan data disappoints Disney has almost 95m Disney+ subscribers US markets opened...
Just moments ago University of Michigan released its survey data for the month of February. The headline figure fell to 76.2 from 79.0 in January. Headline...
S&P 500 (US500), Nasdaq100 (US100) and Russell 2000 (US2000) opened lower on the final trading day of the week. On the other hand, the Dow Jones (US30)...
European stocks trade lower DE30 tested 200-hour moving average Commerzbank to exit equities trading business European stock...
GBP is one of the best performing major currencies today. British pound received a small boost from the release of the UK Q4 GDP. Data showed 1% QoQ expansion...
European markets expected to open lower Video meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bankers Michigan index expected at 80.8...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.17%, Russell 2000 added 0.13% and Nasdaq jumped 0.28%. Dow Jones closed...
EC warns that 2021 recovery may be weaker than expected US initial jobless claims worse than expected OPEC revises down global oil demand forecasts...
Pinterest (PINS.US) stock rose 6% after the Financial Times reported the tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.US) reportedly made an approach in recent months to...
Zinc price rose more than 2.5% and is by far the strongest commodity during today's session, also distinguishing itself from the still strong copper...
Weekly jobless claims above expectations Uber (UBER.US) beats Q4 earnings expectations, misses on revenue PepsiCo (PEP.US) quarterly figures beat...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.793 million in the week ended February 6th, compared to 0.779 million reported in the previous...
Polarcus gained over 200% on Tuesday and Wednesday Stock defaulted on its obligations Company is in provisional liquidation Recent...
Gold was gaining this week, but today we see a slight pullback, despite a good start to the session. It is worth noting that platinum is still the top...
European markets trade mixed DE30 climbs to 14,000 pts Deutsche Boerse released full-year results European markets trade...
Platinum trades over 10% higher this week and has broken above the $1,250 handle today. Precious metal benefits from USD weakening this week and an improved...
