Cannabis stocks rally as Reddit army jumps in
Cannabis stocks have recently gathered attention as Reddit traders reportedly targeted the industry now. Earlier the same WallStreetBets Reddit army contributed...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets expected to open flat European Commission to publish economic forecasts PepsiCo and Walt Disney to report earnings Trading...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.03%, Nasdaq declined 0.25% and Dow Jones gained 0.20%. Russell 2000 dropped...
Germany may extended lockdown until mid-March Wall Street retreats from records US crude inventories drop for 3rd week All major European stock...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell nearly 6% after Bloomberg reported that upstart e-car rival Rivian is preparing for an IPO which will take place most likely...
Tilray (TLRY.US) stock surged 50% today extending yesterday massive gains as cannabis sector has become a new area of interest of reddit traders. One post...
After 3:00 GMT we could observe increased volatility in the stock market. The main stock indices were under pressure, but currently a large part of the...
The price of crude oil rose after the publication of today's EIA report. Crude oil stocks fell more than expected, while gasoline stocks increased...
Lower-than-expected inflation data Reddit community focus on cannabis stocks Twitter (TWTR.US) Q4 2020 earnings beat expectations US indices...
Silver Let's start today's analysis with Silver market. Looking at the technical situation on this precious metal, one can see that recent downward...
Annual inflation rate in the US remained unchanged in January at 1.4%. Today's reading came in below market expectations of 1.5%. The rate remains...
Copper gains 1.7% today and is one of the best performing commodities. Improved outlook for the global economy, caused by the approaching US stimulus and...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) stock more than 2.0% in the premarket after the company posted its quarterly figures. Beverages giant earned 47 cents per share, above...
European markets trade mixed DE30 pulls back below 14,000 pts Delivery hero nearly doubles order volume in Q4 2020 European...
Russell 2000 (US2000) has been an outperformer following Democrat victory in US elections. The index is trading at record highs and has hit 2,300 pts....
European markets expected to open slightly higher Speeches from ECB, BoE and Fed chiefs January CPI data from the United States European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 dropped 0.11%, Dow Jones declined 0.03%, Nasdaq gained 0.14% and Russell 2000 added...
Mixed session in Europe Weaker US dollar, GBPUSD highest in almost 3 years Bitcoin surges above $45,000 Global stock markets...
Both yesterday’s bearish pinbar and today’s red candlestick on the DAX suggest a potential evening star pattern. Moreover, German yields have...
Twitter (TWTR.US) shares are rallying almost 4% during today’s US session as investors await company’s Q4 earnings report. The firm is scheduled...
