General Motors extends production cuts due to global chip shortage
General Motors (GM.US) announced it was extending production cuts at three North American plants until at least mid- March. Vehicles at two other factories...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
GBPUSD has been continuing an upward momentum during today’s session. Taking a look at a weekly time-frame, one might notice that an upward move,...
US markets open slightly lower after a six-day streak Goldman’s economists boost their US GDP forecast Tesla’s sales...
Oil: Brent is trading above $ 60 a barrel. January 2020 highs are located around $ 70 a barrel Huge amount of call options is located around $...
Tilray (TLRY.US), a pharmaceutical and cannabis company, gained roughly 20% in pre-market trading as the firm announced it has entered into an agreement...
During yesterday's session the prices of precious metals clearly rose. Gold and silver were recovering from last week losses, however platinum attracted...
EU completes second agreement with Pfizer for 300 million Covid-19 vaccine dosses German exports rose in December on solid China trade TeamViewer...
• Italian industrial production • US JOLTS Job Openings Economic calendar is quite light with Italian...
During yesterday's session German DAX index (DE30) hit a new record high. Nevertheless, the day ended in mixed mood and a doji candlestick pattern...
• US indices finished yesterday's session higher. The Dow Jones climbed 0.8%, S&P 500 rose 0.7% and Nasdaq gained 1.0%....
Dax 30 nears new high US stocks rally continues Oil prices highest since January 2020 European indices finished today's session higher,...
Hasbro (HAS.US) stock fell 5% even despite the fact that the company posted better than expected quarterly results. Toymaker reported quarterly earnings...
At the end of last week, the EURUSD was trading below the 1.20 level. Nevertheless, buyers managed to regain control on Friday. The rebound was supported...
US indices reached new all-time highs Tesla (TSLA.US) invested in Bitcoin Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) will join forces with IBM (IBM.US) US...
Dialog Semiconductor (DLG.DE) stock surged 17% after the company agreed to be taken over by Japan's Renesas Electronics for €4.9 billion in cash....
US stock market futures have hit another all-time high during the Asian trading hours today. Part of the gain has been trimmed since but Wall Street is...
Platinum is the best performing precious metal today, jumping almost 3%. Price of the commodity has broken above its 2021 peak at $1158 today. US dollar...
European markets trade higher DE30 reaches fresh all-time highs Dialog Semiconductor rallies on M&A news European stock...
Brent broke above the $60 per barrel for the first time since late-January 2020. Oil prices are experiencing the best start of the year in the past 30...
European markets seen opening higher US stimulus draws near, Italian parties ready to back Draghi government ECB President Lagarde...
