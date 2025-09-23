Morning wrap (08.02.2021)
Stocks in Asia trade higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gained 2.12% and closed at the highest level since August 1990. S&P/ASX 200...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
In this webinar we will discuss Weak NFP report and what it means for markets? Record debt levels – is this a concern? USD comeback –...
DAX 30 records the highest weekly gain since November S&P 500 and Nasdaq reach new ATH Disappointing NFP figures European indices finished...
Despite the stronger US dollar, the price of Brent crude oil continues to increase. This is due to many factors, but mainly to the limitations in production...
Activision (ATVI.US) stock rose nearly 10% after the video game developer's reported quarterly profit of $ 1.21 per share, above analysts' expectations...
Stock markets recovered from declines and marched towards fresh record highs. Retail speculative frenzy has faded and markets refocused on issues like...
Senate approves Biden’s stimulus plan NFP below expectations Peloton (PTON.US) stock fell 7% despite upbeat earnings US indices launched...
EURUSD pair bounced off the area marked with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the large upward wave from last March which coincides with the...
The US economy added 49k jobs in January, compared to downwardly revised 227k drop in December and below market expectations of 50k. It is a small gain...
Lower number of active entities on the Bitcoin network Ethereum hits fresh all-time high ahead futures debut Ethereum gas fees rising This...
Non-farm payrolls data for January is a key macro release scheduled for today. US jobs report will be released at 1:30 pm GMT and market consensus hints...
European markets trade higher DE30 jumps above 14,000 RTL Group jumps on SpotX sale European stock markets launched today's...
Brent (OIL) jumped above a $59.50 swing level today as oil remains in investors' favor. Brent caught a bid following a break above the descending triangle...
EURUSD broke below the psychological support at 1.20 yesterday, hinting that a deeper decline may be looming. Moreover, the pair has also broken below...
New records on Wall Street Labour market data from US and Canada in the spotlight Biden to deliver remarks on stimulus European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs gaining 1.09% and 1.23% respectively. Dow Jones...
Additional stimulus measures in Germany S&P 500 and Nasdaq approaching their ATH's BoE keeps rates unchanged Gold prices fell below $1800/oz European...
The Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to 779,000 last week and also revised the previous week's figure down to 812,000 from an initial...
Qualcomm (QCOM.US) stock plunged more than 10% after the chipmaker reported mixed quarterly results. Qualcomm came in 7 cents ahead of estimates, with...
Weekly Jobless Claims fall more than expected US shares rise on upbeat earnings reports EBay (EBAY.US) stock rose 10% as Q4 figures beat expectations US...
