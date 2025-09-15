US OPEN: Markets open lower on Monday as tariff uncertainty persists
CEO Jamie Dimon warned that tariffs will "increase inflation and boost the probability of a recession" in his annual shareholder letter. Apple...
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
General market situation: European stocks slumped at the start of the week after China announced retaliatory tariffs of 34% on the US, threatening to...
The price of Bitcoin fell in the morning trading hours to 74,500 USD. The declines were mainly caused by a sell-off in traditional financial markets in...
08:30 AM GMT, Euro Zone - Sentix Investor Confidence for April: actual -19.5, forecast -9, previous -2.9 09:00 AM GMT, Euro Zone -...
The Swiss franc (USDCHF: -1.5%) is leading the G10 currencies today as investors sell off U.S. dollars amid concerns over the U.S. economic downturn. The...
The weekend did not bring any calm to the markets. China’s retaliation in a form of 34% tariffs on all U.S. goods reinforced the scenario of a potential...
The market turmoil due to Trump’s tariff frenzy is far from being settled, so the new week’s macroeconomic data might be overshadowed by the...
06:00 AM GMT, Germany - Industrial Production for February: German Industrial Production: actual -1.3% MoM; forecast -0.9%...
Chinese tariff retaliation on Friday deepened the sell-off on Wall Street (S&P500: -6%, DJIA: -5.5%, Nasdaq: -5.8%, Russell 2000: -4.4%). Futures...
The sell-off provoked by retaliatory tariffs shows no signs of slowing down, and U.S. indices have dropped to levels not seen since the mini-crash...
The escalation of the global trade war has pushed the latest macroeconomic readings into the background. Currently, the market's attention is entirely...
Nike Inc (NKE.US) shares rose 4.7% after President Donald Trump reported a "constructive call" with Vietnamese General Secretary To Lam, who...
Fed's Chair Jerome Powell has just kicked off the press conference, commenting on U.S. economic outlook, 2 days after Trump's retaliatory tariffs...
Tariff-driven selloff accelerates on slashed growth forecasts China’s retaliation weighs on tech, finance and consumer stocks Better...
COPPER dropped 6.5% during the session, hitting their lowest level since August 2024 around the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. The market is increasingly...
12:30 PM GMT, Canada - Employment Data for March: Full Employment Change: actual -62.0K; previous -19.7K; Part Time Employment...
US Nonfarm Payrolls Actual 228k (Forecast 140k, Previous 151k, Revised 117k) US Private Payrolls Actual 209k (Forecast 135k, Previous 140k, Revised...
General market situation: European stock prices have plummeted after China announced the introduction of retaliatory tariffs on the US at a rate of...
Wall Street sentiment remains extremely negative after China announced a 34% tariff on all goods imported from the United States. CFDs on US indices are...
Futures on Wall Street indices are slightly down, with the US2000 leading the sell-off (-4.1%), followed by the US100 (-3.1%) and significant declines...
