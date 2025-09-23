🥇Gold under $ 1800/oz ‼
The prices of precious metals are falling during today's session due to the very strong dollar. It is worth noting that the EURUSD pair fell below...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.779 million in the week ended January 30th, compared to 0.847 million reported in...
Alphabet released Q4 2020 results on Tuesday Record sales and profit New reporting structure Margins in cloud business continue...
The Bank of England decided to take a wait-and-see approach during its first monetary policy meeting of 2021. BOE left its benchmark interest...
European markets trade higher on Thursday DE30 tested 14,000 pts but failed Deutsche Bank reports first annual profit since 2014 European...
GBP is the worst performing major currency today. Taking a look at GBPJPY currency pair, we can see that the pair is continuing a pullback launched after...
The British pound was doing very well in January partly on the back of relief after clinching the EU divorce deal which was not that certain towards the...
European markets seen opening more or less flat Bank of England to announce rate decision Ford Motor, Gilead Sciences and Merck among...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly above Tuesday's closing prices. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones added 0.14%, Russell...
Mario Draghi to form new government in Italy Positive labour and services data from the US US crude inventories below expectations European...
Vaxart (VXRT.US) stock plunged more than 50% during today's session after its experimental oral Covid vaccine showed disappointing preliminary data...
• ADP Employment rebounds in January after December drop • US non-manufacturing ISM survey point to a...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 0.994 million barrels in the week ended January 29th, following an 9.91 million decrease in the previous week and...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 58.7 in January from 57.7 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 56.8. EURUSD...
Yellen calls top regulator meeting on GameStop volatility ADP report well above expectations Alphabet’s (GOOGL.US) Q4 figures boost its share...
ADP report on change in US employment in January was released at 1:15 pm GMT. Data was expected to show an increase of 49k jobs following a 123k...
US100 Let's start today's analysis with the US tech index - Nasdaq (US100). Looking at the technical situation on the index, one can see that...
Amazon (AMZN.US) released earnings report for calendar Q4 2020 yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session. Company reported record revenue and...
European markets trade higher for third consecutive day DE30 failed to break above 13,980 pts resistance Siemens boosted full-year...
Sugar has been trading higher recently but price advance was halted yesterday at the resistance zone ranging around 16.30. As a result, a potential head...
