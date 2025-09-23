🍕 ITA40 surges on Draghi hopes 📈
Wednesday’s session started in upbeat moods on global stocks markets, but atmosphere is particularly optimistic in Italy. FTSE MIB (ITA40) surged...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European markets seen opening higher ADP report expected to show 45k increase in US employment Non-manufacturing ISM seen down to...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.39%, Dow Jones added 1.57% and Nasdaq jumped 1.56%. Russell 2000 gained...
European stocks gain for 2nd session Vaccine optimism lifts market sentiment Silver drops 8% as the Reddit rally fades away European...
After the turbulent end of last week, the S&P 500 contracts opened with a bearish price gap on February 1, but began catching up immediately. Upbeat...
BP (BP.US) stock fell more than 6% after the U.K.-based oil giant reported disappointing fourth-quarter profit and posted a $5.7 billion annual loss for...
GameStop (GME.US) stock fell 60% extending yesterday losses as the speculative trade that prompted recent sharp gains, faded away. The video-game retailer’s...
Investor frenzy shows signs of cooling President Biden unwilling to settle on an insufficient coronavirus aid package UPS (UPS.US) stock rose 5%...
Silver price fell more than 5% today and is one of the most heavily sold commodities today. Yesterday, the price of silver at one point gained over 10%...
Oil: WTI price broke above a peak from February 2020 near $55 per barrel Brent continues to trade below a peak from February 2020 near $59 per...
Two key US earnings reports of the week will be released today after the close of the Wall Street session - Amazon (AMZN.US) and Alphabet (GOOGC.US). Results...
European markets continue to recover DE30 tests 13,800 pts area Deutsche Bank's traders outperformed Wall Street peers European...
Global stock markets continue to recover from last week's declines on Tuesday. Following a drop below the 200-period moving average on the H4 interval...
European markets seen opening higher, silver drops Euro area economy expected to have contracted in Q4 2020 Earnings reports from...
While the market's attention has been focused on US stock and silver speculative frenzy recently, oil prices have managed to reach the highest level...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.61%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 2.55% Stocks in Asia...
AstraZeneca will deliver 9 million more vaccine doses to EU Biden to meet with 10 GOP senators on COVID-19 relief proposal Reddit traders turned...
Hecla Mining Co. (HL.US) shares rose more than 40 % during today's session as retail investors via online chatrooms like Reddit, turned their interest...
U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly to 58.7 in January, from 60.5 last month and below analysts' expectations of 60. Still, the reading...
Although at the end of last week there was some nervousness in the stock market, today it seems that everything is back to “normal”. US indices...
