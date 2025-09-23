BREAKING: US ISM Manufacturing PMI below forecasts
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in January declined to 58.7 from 60.5 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
The Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) Manufacturing PMI in January declined to 58.7 from 60.5 in the previous month. Today’s reading...
Retail traders are taking aim at silver mining stocks Biden invites 10 Republican Senators to discuss virus relief bill US500 is testing major resistance...
Markets' attention is focused on doings of retail investors from Reddit as they have been drivers of big moves in the market recently. After sending...
Stellar is one of the many cryptocurrencies that has rebounded recently. Demand for Bitcoin returned last week and smaller cryptocurrencies are now gaining...
European markets trade higher on Monday DE30 approaches 13,600 pts Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) confirms preliminary results European...
Silver opened with a massive bullish price gap after the week. Precious metal is gaining 10% on the day and currently trades slightly below $30 per ounce....
European markets expected to open higher Silver rallies amid physical supply shortage Biden meets with Republican senators European...
Stock markets in Asia are trading higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei gains 1.5%, S&P/ASX 200 adds 0.8% and Kospi jumps 2.7% DAX...
In this webinar we will discuss: GameStop hype – what it is, and what does it tell us? Can Silver duplicate the GME rally? US quarterly...
Sell-off on global stock markets Silver prices soar roughly 5% GDP data from key economies above expectations Pessimism has...
US stock indices came under selling pressure on Friday following European markets close. As indices from the Old Continent finished the day significantly...
An upward move on GBPUSD has been halted in recent days. Looking at H4 timeframe from a technical standpoint, one might notice that a rally was restrained...
US retail investors from Reddit were in focus this week with shares of US small-caps being sent into the sky. Retail crowd also managed to push the price...
Semiconductor stock Skyworks Solutions (SWKS.US) jumped 11% as the firm posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The company earned an adjusted $3.36...
Reddit users point out that silver is one of the most oversold markets, which is worth to pay attention to. Silver price growth could be...
Stocks open lower on Friday GameStop and AMD surge again Caterpillar released fourth-quarter results Wall Street opened in...
Chicago PMI for the month of January turned to be better-than-expected, showing a promising sign of economic recovery Meanwhile, University of Michigan...
Investors were offered a US data pack for December just a moment ago. Core PCE inflation rose more than expected as the headline figure climbed to 1.5%...
Indices dipped after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) release results of coronavirus vaccine trials. The company said that its one-shot vaccine is 66% effective...
Markets have been focused recently on a battle between retail investors from Reddit WallStreetBets forum and hedge funds with big short positions on some...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator