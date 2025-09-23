Economic calendar: US GDP data in the spotlight
European markets seen opening lower US GDP release for Q4 2020 3 Dow Jones members report earnings European stock markets...
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US stocks markets dropped significantly yesterday. S&P 500 declined 2.57%, Dow Jones dropped 2.05%, Nasdaq slipped 2.61% and Russell 2000 finished...
European equities finished sharply lower Epic short squeeze continues Fed leaves interest rates unchanged Oil stockpiles plunge 9.9 million barrels:...
Below we present some key takeaways from the Fed Chairman’s press conference: Goods spending has moderated following large gains Consumer...
The Federal Reserve left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Wednesday. This decision that was widely-expected as senior central bankers take a...
While the broader stock markets are trading under the pressure select shares are seeing astronomical gains. AMC Entertainment shares briefly skyrocketed...
EURUSD pair tumbled to below $1.21 the lowest level since early December after ECB announced that could potentially cut interest rates. ECB Knot said the...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 9.91 million barrels in the week ended January 22nd, following an 4.35 million increase in the previous week...
US stocks under pressure ahead of the FED Short squeeze frenzy continues Boeing (BA.US) posts record loss US indices launched today’s...
DE30 German index DAX (DE30) reached a fresh all time high at the beginning of the year but buyers failed to uphold upward momentum, and the downward...
USGAME, sector index tracking performance of top companies in the gaming and esports industry, rallied over 60% this year. While gaming is a hot industry,...
QE purchases in the spotlight Do not expect any decisions from the Fed today – they like it what it is. The big spending (Biden) plan needs funding...
The Polish company InPost (INPST.NL) made a successful debut on the Amsterdam stock exchange today. Parcel locker firm shares introduced for €16...
US earnings season for Q4 2020 is in full swing. Microsoft report released yesterday after the close of the session turned out to be a big positive surprise....
European markets trade mostly lower Inverse head and shoulders pattern on DE30 chart Siemens Healthineers upgrades 2021 outlook after...
FOMC rate announcement is a key macro event of the day. US central bank will announce its decision at 7:00 pm GMT and Powell's press conference will...
European markets expected to open slightly lower FOMC rate decision Apple, Facebook and Tesla report earnings European stock...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.15%, Nasdaq and Dow Jones declined 0.07% each while Russell 2000 slipped...
European indices rebound on Tuesday US stocks erase early gains IMF Sees Brighter Economic Outlook European indices rebounded today as strong...
We are currently observing a clear pullback in the US indices. According to the latest information, there are problems with the servers of many important...
