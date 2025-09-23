📈 US100 ignores risk-off moods in Europe
Risk-off moods can be spotted in Europe at the beginning of a new week. Major indices from Germany, United Kingdom, France and Spain are trading 0.2-0.5%...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Risk-off moods can be spotted in Europe at the beginning of a new week. Major indices from Germany, United Kingdom, France and Spain are trading 0.2-0.5%...
Corn has experienced the biggest sell-off in 17 months last Friday. Interestingly, it is hard to point a factor that could have triggered such a decline....
European markets expected to open higher Biden to speak on US manufacturing in the evening Lagarde and Bailey to deliver speeches European...
Stocks in Asia traded higher during the first session of the week. Nikkei gained almost 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 around 0.4% and Kospi rallied 2.3%....
In this webinar we will discuss Key themes of Joe Biden presidency Chances and risks for the markets Present market situation on indices, fx...
European stocks extended yesterday's declines US stocks retreat from records US crude inventories jump for 1st time in 6 weeks European...
Qutoutiao Inc (QTT.US) stock jumped 61% higher yesterday. Initially there was no official news behind the surge in the stock of the Shanghai-based...
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States this week and investors now channel their attention back to macro events. Fed will announce...
US indices under pressure Flash Markit PMIs above expectations IBM (IBM.US) stock fell more than 8% after the company reported Q4 sales US...
Crude inventories in the US rose to 4.35 million barrels in the week ended January 15th, following an 3.24 million decrease in the previous week and compared...
US Manufacturing PMI (flash) increased to 59.1 in January from 57.1 in December, above analysts’ expectations of 56.5. The reading pointed to the...
Overall crypto market correction Blackrock will invest in Bitcoin CME Group to Launch Ether Futures on February 8 At the beginning of the week,...
Risk-off moods can be spotted on the global markets on the final trading day of the week. Both equities and commodities are pulling back. Interestingly,...
European market trade lower after mixed PMIs DE30 drops below 13,800 pts Siemens, Volkswagen and ProSiebenSat release preliminary...
A recovery on the gold market has paused recently and the price of the precious metal pulled back a bit. We can observe a test of the support zone marked...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany have been released at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT respectively. Highlights of the reports: France Manufacturing:...
European markets expected to open lower Flash PMI releases from Europe and the United States Joe Biden to deliver a speech in the...
Bitcoin has been having a hard time recently. The most famous cryptocurrency launched a pullback after reaching a new all-time high in the $42,000 area...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.03%, Dow Jones dropped 0.04%, Nasdaq added 0.55% and Russell declined 0.89% Downbeat...
ECB's Lagarde warns, that worsening pandemic poses 'serious risks' ECB keeps rate unchanged Nasdaq hit new record, while Dow Jones and...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator