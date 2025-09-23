United Airlines shares fell over 6% on weak quarterly results
United Airlines (UAL.US) stock fell more than 6% after the company posted disappointing quarterly figures. United reported quarterly loss of $7 per...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
During yesterday's session the German index DAX (DE30) broke above the local downward trend line, which heralded a further upward move. Nevertheless,...
US Stocks rally fades Better than expected US economic data Travelers (TRV.US) beats Q4 earnings forecast US indices launched today's session...
Electrification is a very popular theme among stock market investors as of late. Companies focusing on products that use alternative energy sources, like...
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits was 0.900million in the week ended January 16th, compared to 0.965 million reported in the...
The ECB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged as widely expected and took a wait-and-see approach following last month's decision to expand...
The ECB meeting is the key position in today’s calendar with decision expected at 12:45pm (GMT) and conference about to begin 45 minutes later. This...
European markets trade slightly higher DAX tested 14,000 pts but failed to break above S&P raises long-term outlook for Daimler A...
Bitcoin is continuing a pullback with a strong downward move today. The most famous cryptocurrency has dropped over $1,000 this morning and is making a...
European markets launched today's trading higher after indices from Wall Street managed to reach fresh record highs yesterday. German DAX rallied after...
European markets expected to open higher Decisions from Norges Bank, CBRT and ECB Intel and IBM to report earnings after Wall Street...
US indices booked strong gains yesterday and closed at record highs. S&P 500 gained 1.39%, Dow Jones added 0.83% and Nasdaq rallied 1.97%. Russell...
Joe Biden inaugurated as 46th US President S&P 500 and Nasdaq at new record highs European equities close higher European indices finished...
The Bank of Canada has left its interest rate unchanged at 0.25% as widely expected. Bank maintained its extraordinary forward guidance, reinforced and...
Alibaba (BABA.US) stock jumped more than 8% after Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of the Chinese e-commerce giant, made his first public appearance since...
On Tuesday we saw solid gains in the cryptocurrency market. Ethereum deserves special attention as it has reached new historical highs. Nevertheless, today's...
The US technology index Nasdaq (US100), gained more than 1.5% today and again reached new all-time highs. The upward trend of the US stocks continues as...
The Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the effective lower bound of 0.25 %, as widely expected. The Bank also maintained...
Biden to assume U.S. presidency Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers to “act big” Netflix (NFLX.US) stock soared...
Canada's consumer price inflation rate dropped to 0.7 % year-on-year in December, and below market expectations of 1.0% mainly due to lower air...
