Top three charts of the week: Ethereum, Gold, DE30 (20.01.2021)
Ethereum Let's start today’s analysis with Ethereum. The price of this cryptocurrency reached a fresh all-time high yesterday, but a local...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
Ethereum Let's start today’s analysis with Ethereum. The price of this cryptocurrency reached a fresh all-time high yesterday, but a local...
We can observe a strong upward move on the GBPUSD this morning. Looking at the H4 interval, we can see that the pair is once again testing the key resistance...
European markets trade higher DE30 tests 200-hour moving average BASF released solid preliminary results for Q4 2020 Stock...
Chinese CHNComp index has been trading in a steep upward move since late-December 2020. The index is trading over 10% higher year-to-date and has approached...
US100 made a big jump yesterday, recovering most of the losses made during downward correction started January 11. US tech index broke back above 13,000...
European markets expected to open slightly higher Biden inauguration day BoC expected to leave rates unchanged European stock...
Indices from Wall Street finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 closed 0.81% higher, Nasdaq gained 1.53% and Dow Jones added 0.38%....
European indices mostly lower US stocks advance on Yellen’s return Brent above $56 a barrel Tuesday’s session...
Janet Yellen, a former Federal Reserve chair, has become President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Treasury Secretary. Currently Ms. Yellen is testifying...
Investors could have spotted some sharp declines on global stock markets during the last hour when media reported that Angela Merkel reached deal on national...
Western Union (WU.US) shares rose more than 3% as the money-movement firm announced a promising Walmart partnership. Western Union money transfer services...
Having a look at two key factors for gold prices, namely US 10-year yields and US dollar, one might get the impression that there have been some inconsistent...
US markets open higher after a long holiday weekend Janet Yellen set to advocate for major fiscal action Tesla begins delivering...
Cocoa: The latest ICCO report showed that final cocoa processing in 2020 was lower than expected due to coronavirus pandemic First two...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) shares rose 2.4% in pre-market climbing above $308 as the investment bank reported its fourth-quarter earnings before the opening...
Major banks from Wall Street launched Q4 earnings season last week. Apart from results for the final quarter of 2020, companies will also report full-year...
EURUSD is trading near the intraday resistance marked with local 1:1 structure (red rectangles) and previous price reactions (1.2140). Should sellers manage...
European markets trade higher on Tuesday DE30 dropped after higher opening European car sales dropped the most on record in 2020 German...
Ethereum is trading 10% higher today and is the top performing cryptocurrency. Taking a look at the H4 interval, we can see that price has broken above...
European markets expected to open higher Janet Yellen testifies in Senate Goldman Sachs and Netflix report earnings European...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator