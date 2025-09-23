Morning wrap (19.01.2021)
Stocks in Asia traded higher with Nikkei gaining 1.4%, S&P/ASX 200 adding 1.2% and Kospi rallying 2.6%. Indices from China traded mostly lower DAX...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
China’s economy grew faster than expected in Q4 European equities close slightly higher Public holiday in the US European indices...
Natural gas (NATGAS) price dropped below $2.6/MMBtu, from recent high of $2.75/MMBtu, as generally comfortable weather conditions are expected this week...
Monday’s calendar is relatively empty due to MLK holiday in the US so let’s take another look at the Chinese data from the morning. So what...
Precious metals prices experienced a sharp pull-back during the Asian trading hours. However looking at the H4 interval, the gold price rebounded and there...
Carrefour (CA.FR) stock plunged more than 6.0% after the Canadian company Couche-Tard abandoned its attempted takeover of the retail giant after the French...
European markets recover from overnight losses DE30 defended 13,700 pts support zone Bayer explores whether to help CureVac with...
Silver as well as other precious metals experienced some heavy losses during the Asian trading hours. However, they started to recover as the time passed...
European markets expected to open lower US markets closed for holiday BoE Chairman speech European stock markets are expected...
Stocks in Asia are traded mostly lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei dropped almost 1%, S&P/ASX 200 finished around 0.8% lower and Kospi...
In this webinar we will discuss Inflation outlook for 2021 What higher inflation would mean for markets Market situation on Gold, DE30, EURUSD Key...
Political Uncertainty weigh on European stocks Pfizer (PFE.US)to temporarily slow vaccine deliveries Joe Biden unveiled the details...
ExxonMobil (XOM.US) stock dropped nearly 5% after The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC opened an investigation into the oil giant after employee's...
A big week for the United States is approaching as Joe Biden's presidential inauguration will take place on Wednesday. Security forces will be on alert...
The UoM consumer confidence report, apart from the decline, showed an increase in inflation expectations in the 1 and 5-year perspective. More importantly,...
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment fell from downwardly revised 80.7 pts in December to 79.2 pts in January against expected 80.0 pts....
Biden proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus plan US retail sales fall again in December JPMorgan (JPM.US) stock fell 2% despite upbeat quarterly figures US...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected but it did not trigger any major moves...
Equity markets in Europe are declining and US index futures are also trading below yesterday's close. Investors look towards the most important macro...
The ECB calls for global Bitcoin regulation Whales continued to buy more Ethereum despite the recent sell-off Fed's focuses CBDC's and stablecoin...
