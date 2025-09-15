NFP in the shadow of tariffs🔎
Today at 14:30 we will learn about the U.S. employment report — NFP. Under normal circumstances, this would be one of the most important reports...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Bitcoin hovers around $115,000, holding on to recent gains as the week begins. The sentiment weakened slightly after Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures dipped on reports of an antitrust investigation into Nvidia. Ethereum is down more than 2.5%, falling to $4,500. The U.S. dollar is weakening, but...
More
Micron is up 10% today to $153 per share after Citi raised its price target to $175 (from $150). The upcycle in the memory market remains intact thanks to high barriers to entry, thus limited supply, and stronger-than-expected demand — especially from data centers and AI. Micron will report...
More
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is one of the key players in the enterprise technology solutions market. The company was established in 2015 following the split of the original Hewlett-Packard company, which allowed it to focus on delivering advanced IT products and...
More
Today at 14:30 we will learn about the U.S. employment report — NFP. Under normal circumstances, this would be one of the most important reports...
The People's Republic of China has just announced an additional 34% tariff on all imports from the USA, which will take effect on April 10. The retaliation...
Ongoing market uncertainty continues to push down indexes of riskier assets, and the shift of capital into the bond market is becoming increasingly evident....
Despite the weakest since 16 March 2020 trading session on S&P 500 and secon-largest one day market cap drop, US500 fails to recover loses today, losing...
The dollar is regaining ground against other currencies after its deepest daily decline since 2022. We see leveraged investors interested in reversing...
U.S indices futures are trading lower; weak sentiment also prevails in the European session. Wall Street awaits the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP)...
German industrial orders (February 2025) came in at 0% MoM vs 3.4% exp. and -7% previously. EURUSD loses slightly after underwhelming Germany industrial...
Sentiments on Wall Street remain pesimistic as futures on VIX rises 1.6% today morning after the worst since March 2020 S&P session yesterday. The...
US markets suffered their worst selloff since 2022 as Trump's sweeping tariff announcement shocked investors. TheUS500 plunged 1.8% (on track for...
Among the companies most impacted by Trump's tariff announcement, Nike (NKE.US) stands out, losing more than 11% today. This marks the biggest drop...
Oil markets faced a punishing selloff Thursday as crude tumbled the most since 2020, hit by the double shock of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff...
Wall Street Rocked by "Liberation Day" Tariffs as Trade War Fears Overwhelm Markets Global markets tumbled Thursday as the repercussions...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual 29B (Forecast 27B, Previous 37B) Natural Gas Storage starts to follow seasonal pattern. Source: Bloomberg...
02:00 PM GMT, United States - ISM Data for March: ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices: actual 60.9; previous 62.6; ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI:...
President Trump's sweeping tariff announcement sent US stocks plummeting Thursday, with the S&P 500 futures tumbling 3% Apple (AAPL.US) shares...
12:30 PM GMT, United States - Employment Data: Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.: actual 223.00K; previous 224.25K; Continuing Jobless Claims:...
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) shares are under pressure following a significant legal setback, as a federal bankruptcy judge rejected the company's...
US March Challenger layoffs 275.24k vs 172.02k prior In March, U.S. employers announced a significant increase in planned layoffs — over 60%...
EURUSD edges higher following the release of the ECB's March meeting minutes, which confirm the central bank's gradual approach to monetary easing....
Gold is down almost 1% today falling below $3100 level. Yesterday Trump's massive tariffs plan increases uncertainty, however it didn't apply to...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator