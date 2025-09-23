DE30 halts recovery near midpoint of trading range
European markets trade lower DE30 bounces off the lower limit of trading range Daimler to limit production amid semiconductor shortages European...
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
More
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
More
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
More
European markets trade lower DE30 bounces off the lower limit of trading range Daimler to limit production amid semiconductor shortages European...
DE30 is recovering this morning following an overnight decline. However, looking at a low time frame (M5), we can see the index has reached the resistance...
European stock markets expected to open lower US retail sales seen flat month-over-month Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo report...
Major US indices finished yesterday's trading lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.38%, Dow Jones declined 0.22% and Nasdaq closed 0.12% lower. On the...
European stocks end slightly higher Focus turns to Biden's stimulus speech US weekly jobless claims jump to 5-month high European bourses...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock fell 1% in the pre-market after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urged the car manufacturer to recall 158,000 of...
Summary: OPEC does not significantly change its demand forecasts December production up by almost 0.3 mbd, Production in Libya at 1.3 mbd...
Although the minutes of the last ECB meeting published today did not surprise the markets, the EURUSD pair fell shortly after this event. ECB members were...
Biden expected to unveil more details on COVID-19 relief plan US jobless claims well above expectations BlackRock Inc (BLK.US) stock fell 3% despite...
Alive Italy party left Italian governing coalition Snap elections worst possible scenario but very unlikely Muted market reaction The...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.965 million in the week ended January 9th, compared to 0.787 million reported in...
Ethereum is the strongest cryptocurrency during today's session, gaining over 4.5%. Ethereum is catching up with yesterday's moves on Bitcoin,...
Minutes from the ECB December meeting have just been released. ECB officials all agreed that additional support is still needed due to high uncertainty...
Plug Power rallied over 100% so far this year Company announced 2 major partnerships SK Group will invest $1.5 billion in company 50-50...
Sugar futures recently bounced off the long-term downward trendline and today price returned above 16 cents per lb. Sugar price is approaching its highest...
European markets trade higher on Thursday DE30 revisited 14,000 pts area but pulled back Egypt review high-speed railway agreement...
Today's trading on the oil market started with an upward move. However, buyers did not manage to break above the resistance at $53.25 and a dynamic...
First estimate of the German economic growth in 2020 has been released at 9:00 am GMT. According to the report released by the Federal Statistical Office,...
European markets expected to open slightly higher Biden to propose economic stimulus plan on 0:15 am GMT German 2020 GDP, ECB minutes...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq added 0.43%, Dow Jones dropped 0.03% and Russell 2000 closed...
The selected country of residence is not operated. Please choose a different country.
Changing the language affects the change of regulator