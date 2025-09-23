Morning wrap (14.01.2021)
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. S&P 500 gained 0.23%, Nasdaq added 0.43%, Dow Jones dropped 0.03% and Russell 2000 closed...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
European equities finish slightly higher House begins debate over impeaching Trump for Capitol riot US crude inventories drop for 5th straight week European...
Intel (INTC.US) stock surged 10% to a six-month high after the chipmaker confirmed that is replacing fiscally minded Chief Executive Bob Swan with a technology-focused...
House moves to impeach Trump US inflation rate above expectations Urban Outfitters (URBN.US) stock plunged as sales decline US indices...
Crude inventories in the US dropped by 3.25 million barrels in the week ended January 8th, following an 8.01 million decrease in the previous...
Gold A massive downward move was observed on the precious metals market last week. Gold price pulled back the resistance at 1,955$ and the strong sell-off...
Annual inflation rate in the US rose to 1.4% in December from 1.2% in the previous month and above market expectations of 1.3%.The rate remains well...
Price of oil continues an upward move started by the end of October 2020. In spite of the deteriorating pandemic situation around the world, crude trades...
Spanish telecom company Telefonica (TEF1.ES) stock surged 10.0% after the company announced that it will sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin...
European markets trade slightly higher DE30 tests 50-hour moving average marking midpoint of trading range Deutsche Post published...
European markets seen opening flat House Democrats expected to vote on Trump's impeachment today API data hinted at bigger-than-expected...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.04%, Dow Jones added 0.19% and Nasdaq closed 0.28% higher Stocks...
European bourses extended losses Wall Street little-changed on Tuesday Brent crude at highest level since February European indices finished...
Zoom Video (ZM.US) stock fell as much as 6% in premarket after the video conferencing company announced it would seek to raise $1.5 billion through a secondary...
US House to vote on Donald Trump impeachment on Wednesday Fed's Kaplan hopes to begin QE weaning this year Ford (F.US) ceases production in...
Looking at the GBPUSD pair from a technical point of view, one can see that yesterday price bounced off the support zone at 1.3445 and today the upward...
Global markets are trading in a rather calm manner today. Volatility on the cryptocurrency markets is limited as well. However, Stellar is an exception. Cryptocurrency...
Corn: Price broke above 500 cents a bushel for the first time since 2014 The current rally is similar to the situations from 2007-2008 and 2010-2011 Extremely...
European markets trade flat DE30 near daily lows on extended lockdown rumours Deutsche Bank may cut ties with Trump Organization European...
Platinum is trading over 3% higher today after a test of an important support level at $1,000 per ounce. Industrial metals and silver gain as well signalling...
