Economic calendar: Fed speakers and US politics
European markets seen slightly higher Democrats to vote on 25th Amendment resolution 6 speeches from Fed members European...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with tech stocks taking the biggest hit. S&P 500 dropped 0.66%, Dow Jones declined 0.29% and...
European stocks launched the week on a negative note US lift Taiwan restrictions President Trump facing possible second impeachment European...
At the beginning of today's session, the sell-off in the gold market intensified. However overnight the price hit the support at $ 1,817, where buyers...
NIO (NIO.US) stock surged more than 10% after the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s CEO William Li announced that the company may decide to start...
US Democrats move forward with second impeachment of President Trump Biden said economic package will be in the trillions of dollars Twitter (TWTR.US)...
After the opening of today's session in the US, we can observe strong declines in Twitter stock. The company lost up to 10% in premarket trading, which...
Goldman Sachs has long anticipated higher commodity prices. Last year, bank indicated that within the next 1-2 years, the price of copper will reach the...
Democrats will attempt to unseat Trump before the end of his term 25th Amendment unlikely to be invoked Impeachment proceeding will...
JD (JD.US) stock rose 4.5% to an all-time high after U.K. sports gear retailer reported a strong sales during the Christmas season. Company upgraded its...
European markets trade lower DE30 pulls back below 14,000 pts Commerbank to boost provisions for bad loans European markets...
Risk-off moods can be spotted around the world Biden to present economic package on Thursday US earnings season begins on Friday Equity...
Despite new records on indices and surging OIL prices it was Bitcoin and so called “alts” (like Dash, Ethereum etc.) that were drawing attention...
Stocks in Asia are trading lower at the start of a new week. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.9%, Kospi moved 0.1% lower and indices from China declined....
S&P 500 and the Nasdaq remain at record highs Weakest NFP report in eight months. Precious metals under pressure European bourses finished...
Tesla (TSLA.US) stock surged 8% today and hit a new record high in heavy trading on Friday, with the electric car maker’s market value exceeded Facebook’s...
During today's session, we can observe a solid declines in the precious metals market. Gold is losing 3%, while the sell-off on silver reached nearly...
Beginning of 2021 has brought continuation of gains on the equity markets and solid bounce on the commodity market. Cryptocurrencies continued to rally...
US Stocks at new record highs Non-farm Payrolls well below expectations Micron Technology (MU.US) posted better than expected quarterly figures US...
NFP report for December at 1:30 pm GMT was a key release of the day. Highlights of the report: Non-farm payrolls: -140k vs 50k expected Unemployment...
