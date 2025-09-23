BREAKING: NFP report shows 140k decline in employment
NFP report for December at 1:30 pm GMT was a key release of the day. Highlights of the report: Non-farm payrolls: -140k vs 50k expected Unemployment...
Market news
Crude Oil Crude oil remains under pressure from an expected supply glut through the end of this year and into next. There appears to be no immediate threat to supply, given the lack of signals from the US or Europe regarding the imposition of strict sanctions on Russia. Iraq has agreed...
Cryptocurrencies opened Monday’s trading session with sharp declines, as a wave of sell-offs triggered nearly $1.7 billion in liquidations. The U.S. dollar index is down more than 0.2% today, but this has not translated into a rebound in Bitcoin’s price. Unlike gold—which is up over...
The most significant event of the month is behind us: the Fed has finally decided on its first interest rate cut this year. Today is also a "Triple Witching Day," when futures and options contracts on stocks and indices expire, which naturally signals the end of the quarter. This period can...
Bitcoin pierced through $40,000 level for the first time Stellar surged 200% since the beginning of the year US OCC says banks can issue payments...
USD is pulling back slightly as markets are waiting for the release of the US labour market data for December. Equity futures are trading slightly higher...
European markets trade higher DE30 tops 14,000 pts for the first time Lufthansa raised €500 million by refinancing aircraft European...
Gold as well as silver experienced a small crash at the beginning of today's European session. Gold slumped from $1,905 to $1,875 in a matter of minutes...
European markets expected to open higher NFP report for December at 1:30 pm GMT Biden reportedly considers massive stimulus package European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 1.48%, Nasdaq rallied 2.56% and Dow Jones added 0.69%. Russell 2000 jumped...
Democrats take control over US Senate Congress certifies Joe Biden as US president US Capitol riots DAX hits new high European bourses...
Tesla (TSLA.US) shares hit new all-time high after an analyst upgrade. RBC Capital Markets, which was known for its bearish view on the stock of the electric...
Congress confirms Biden win Democrats won runoff elections in Georgia Riot at US Capitol building Alibaba (BABA.US) and Tencent (TME.US) head...
The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 57.20 in December from 55.9 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 54.5. Today's...
Today we have received confirmation that the Democrats have taken full power after they won the runoff elections in Georgia. In addition, Biden has been...
Blue Wave has arrived following Georgia Senate run-offs Cyclicals rally expectations of big infrastructure spending Caterpillar's...
The number of Americans filling for unemployment benefits was 0.787 million in the week ended January 2nd, compared to 0.787 million reported in...
NFP report release on Friday, 1:30 pm GMT Market expects 100k increase in non-farm payrolls ADP showed unexpected drop Markets...
Bitcoin jumped above $37,000, reaching a new all-time high of around $37,550 as traders remained optimistic about the rising demand from institutional...
European markets open higher but swing afterwards DE30 halts advance ahead of 14,000 pts Delivery Hero to sell 9.44 million new shares European...
European markets seen opening higher Indices recover from drop during yesterday's Capitol Hill siege Jobless claims and non-manufacturing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.57%, Dow Jones added 1.44% and Russell 2000 rallied 3.98%. Nasdaq lagged...
Major Wall Street indice opened lower US500 catches a bid after session launch and breaks above 3,715 pts Big Tech struggles amid...
